Newly-released Epstein emails reveal he claimed he “spoke to the authors of Bitcoin”

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein claimed he talked to the actual people behind Bitcoin, and now we’ve got the receipts.

A 2016 email from Epstein was found in the Department of Justice’s giant 3 million-file release, and he straight-up said he had conversations with “some of the founders of Bitcoin.”

That email was sent to two Saudi contacts from his Gmail account, and the disgraced so-called “financier” was pitching an entire Middle Eastern fiat system; one religious, one digital.

The email laid out his plan to build a Sharia-based currency, with Epstein wanting one version to be physical, stamped with “In God We Trust,” and the other version to be digital, linked to the Bitcoin network. Epstein said the people behind Bitcoin were “very excited” about the idea. He was waiting on the Saudis to respond with dates.

Epstein’s plan mixed religion, crypto, and royal connections

In the October 13, 2016, email, Epstein called his ideas “radical.” He said the first would be a fiat currency called ‘the Sharia’, meant for internal use among Muslims in the Middle East. Every bill would carry the phrase “In God We Trust,” like U.S. dollars do, but with a religious stamp tailored to Islamic finance.

Then came the second idea. He suggested building a digital Sharia-compliant currency powered by blockchain. And not just any blockchain. He specifically referenced Bitcoin and said he had already spoken to some of the original creators.

He wrote: “I’ve spoken to some of the founders of Bitcoin who are very excited.” He ended the email by saying he hadn’t heard any dates from the Saudi side.

The message included a confidentiality notice at the bottom, warning that it contained privileged information and was not to be shared. Still, it’s now public, sitting in the DOJ dump for anyone to read.

These emails also add more fuel to the theory that more than one Satoshi exists. Epstein said “founders,” plural, not one guy. That backs what many in the Bitcoin community have suspected for years: the project wasn’t a solo act.

Other emails tie Epstein to early crypto investors and drama

There’s more. A 2013 email sent to Epstein by Boris Nikolic included a long write-up on Bitcoin from Tren Griffin. It had also been sent to Bill Gates, Michael Larson, and other big names in tech.

The message said Bitcoin had exploded in popularity around Silicon Valley and up in Seattle, mostly among libertarian VCs. It said liberal economists hated it because they didn’t want to lose control of money.

Griffin said: “Bitcoins have no intrinsic value. They lay claim to no stream of future earnings.” He also called the whole thing a Keynesian beauty contest where speculators guess what others think is valuable instead of judging real value. He said he wouldn’t touch it himself, but knew others would.

Another email from Austin Hill, dated July 31, 2014, showed drama behind the scenes. He told Epstein and others that his company was upset about investors backing both Ripple and Stellar. He said it was hurting their project and wanted to “reduce or take your allocation away.” Hill said Ripple and Stellar were like betting on two horses in one race and asked for a call to sort things out.

The drop also included opinions from the Winklevoss twins, economist Steve Hanke, and Kurt Eichenwald. They said everything from Bitcoin being a bubble to it being math-based money that cuts out human error. All that info was sent to Epstein by his network, showing just how deep he was in the crypto space early on.

A user on X said, “I told you all 31 Dec 2022 that Gary Gensler was directed through Epstein and Mossad to go after Ripple and XRP. Meanwhile the Bitcoin foundation was backed by Epstein. Now you know it is true. Dear Bitcoiners, you spent a decade calling $XRP the ‘Banker’s coin’ while Jeffrey Epstein was funding the Bitcoin foundation and coordinating with Jamie Dimon and many of the largest banks to position $BTC. Now would be the right time for you to admit how wrong you were.”

