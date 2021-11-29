TL;DR Breakdown

Emirates Post Group is ready to present a unique NFT stamp in UAE.

The stamps are also called Crypto stamps and have copies kept in the blockchain.

Emirates Post Group (EPG) will unveil a Non-fungible token (NFT) stamp. The firm has gone above board to commemorate State’s Day in style. Thus, the firm will uniquely provide crypto imprints in the state.

The exposure of these crypto-assets will take place on Dec 2. Also, there will be four different crypto imprints to signify the recognition of the state’s Golden Jubilee. These groundbreaking NFTs will contain a virtual copy in the blockchain. So, EPG will expose them as virtual assets attached to its composition.

Abdulla Alashram, CEO of Emirates Post Group, said the firm has the vision to become a smart network firm. Because of their vision, they have gone ahead to showcase their NFT stamps.

Emirates Post Group to capitalize on blockchain technology

Besides, the virtual assets will use on blockchain technology. Mr. Alashram hinted that the stamps act as a link between cryptos and traditional stamps.

The Emirates Post Group CEO says the firm has been operating around the clock to bring up a sound technological system. Therefore, the NFT stamps are evidence of their abilities; thus, they believe in becoming more digital-inclined. Then, they will enhance service delivery to their clients.

He further clarified that the ceremony would take place on Dec 2. The unveiling will be symbolic as it celebrates UAE’s 50th National day.

Digital asset lovers can assemble and purchase crypto stamps. Thus, this will go far in advancing the journey and achievements of the state.

Symbolic status of the virtual asset

All EPG’s virtual assets contain a rare feature coiled around the UAE theme. The initial piece is a complete copy, a significant hit. It has pure refined gold. Moreover, it is known as the Golden Jubilee 2021.

The following crypto imprint is “Spirit of the Union 1971.” It is also symbolic. Virtual asset goes around the creation and the development of the state by the founders. Another asset is “Year of the 50-2021.” It also focuses on celebrating the country’s Jubilee achievement. The final asset is “Projects of the 50th 2071.” Thus, it details the future missions and aspirations of the United Arab Emirates.

The outline attached to the NFT imprint is not wholly visible. And one can only see it upon sweeping the QR code found at the face of the virtual asset. The virtual asset stamp has a locked cryptographic NFC chip for validation. You can confirm the asset by using a digital phone with an NFC reader.

Every imprint has a secret code kept beneath it. For a client to unlock it, they must scan the QR code. The sweeping will trigger the other copy on the blockchain, thus allowing transactions. Besides, clients that own a cryptocurrency wallet can attach it to the imprint.

The world is embracing NFTs, and UAE is not being left behind.