Popular American hip-hop star and rapper Marshall Bruce Mathers, aka Eminem, has announced on Today, Sunday that he would be launching his own NFT alongside Nifty Gateway at Shady Con.

Eminem, an iconic rapper and an Oscar award winner, would line up among first celebrities, musicians, athletes to launch their own NFT. The celebrity got inspired to float his own NFT because of the recent Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit on NFTs. The skit irked Eminem’s interest.

The skit had Pete Davidson, a rapper and member of the SNL, explaining what NFTs are with Eminem’s music tune “Without Me”.

Breaking down Eminem’s NFTs

The rapper’s NFTs are divided into three types. All types contain high-quality animations alongside an original beat produced by the Oscar winner himself. The first two types are 50 editions titled “TOOLS OF THE TRADE” and “STILL DGAF” and sold at $500. The first set of buyers would get a physical print, numbered by hand and autographed by the rapper.

The third NFT type is “STAN’S REVENGE,” which has only one edition and would be sold to the highest bidder. Details behind who animated it, however, is unclear. Eminem said in a statement, “I wanted to give this drop the same vibe of, ‘Oh, man, I gotta get just that one or maybe even the whole set!’ It’s been a lot of fun coming up with ideas from my own collecting passion.”

Ashley Ramos, Senior Producer at Nifty Gateway, also expressed excitement about the project and welcomed the rapper to the platform.

Rappers enjoying NFT success

Although the NFT space is still growing, Eminem is the latest to enter the space.

Snoop Dogg already joined the frenzy from way back, releasing his own NFT titled “A Journey With The Dogg.” Soulja Boy, another rapper, also sold his first Tweet as NFT about a month ago.

The NFT market continues to grow, and it is most likely Eminem’s latest NFT offering will fetch him a good amount. Weezer, A$AP Rocky, Boy George, Lil Pump are some other celebrities to have launched their own NFT.