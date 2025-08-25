FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
DeepSeekGoogleGrokOpenAIxAI

Elon Musk’s xAI quietly drops benefit corp label amid OpenAI feud

3 mins read
791902
Elon Musk’s xAI quietly drops benefit corp label amid OpenAI feud

Contents

1. xAI ignores pollution rules at Memphis data center
2. Grok chatbot spreads hate as xAI delays safety info
Share link:

In this post:

  • Elon Musk’s xAI quietly removed its public benefit corporation status in Nevada without any public statement.
  • The company is now facing a Clean Air Act lawsuit after its Memphis data center increased pollution.
  • Grok chatbot has pushed hateful, false content, and safety details were released nearly two months after launch.

Elon Musk’s AI firm, xAI, officially gave up its public benefit corporation status in Nevada without announcing the move, even though the whole company was originally built around that label.

Nevada filings confirmed that by May 9, 2024, xAI was no longer a PBC. The company also merged with X (formerly Twitter) on March 28, and the updated paperwork didn’t restore the benefit designation. This happened while Elon was still in court suing OpenAI and Sam Altman, accusing them of betraying their original nonprofit mission.

The PBC label, which xAI started with in 2023, meant Elon had publicly promised to consider social good alongside profit, and to publish regular updates on the company’s non-financial progress. None of those updates were ever published.

Then the label disappeared. And not even Elon’s attorney seemed to know. Marc Toberoff, his lawyer in the OpenAI lawsuit, filed a court document in May 2025 still calling xAI “a public benefit corporation founded by Musk to help accelerate scientific research via AI.” That was months after Nevada had already wiped the PBC status off the books.

xAI ignores pollution rules at Memphis data center

Right after it dropped the benefit corp tag, xAI fired up natural gas turbines at its new data center in Memphis, Tennessee, where it trains and runs the Grok chatbot. The firm and its energy provider, Solaris Energy Infrastructure, had promised to install pollution control systems on the turbines. That still hasn’t happened.

A study from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville found that xAI’s operations added to existing air quality problems in the area. The NAACP filed a lawsuit accusing xAI of Clean Air Act violations.

See also  Apple issues urgent iOS update, iOS 18.6.2 update pinned critical for iPhone and iPads

Executives at Legal Advocates for Safe Science and Technology (LASST), the nonprofit that pulled xAI’s corporate records from Nevada, said the company used the benefit label for branding, then dumped it without explanation.

Vivian Dong, program director at LASST, told CNBC, “Once you start funneling billions of dollars into an industry, and follow what is strictly a profit motive, sometimes the better angels take a back seat.”

Tyler Whitmer, LASST’s CEO, said the organization wants AI companies to be honest about safety risks and keep their promises to investors, users, and the public.

Law professor Michal Barzuza from the University of Virginia told CNBC that any company seriously committed to public accountability wouldn’t set up shop in Nevada, since the state’s laws make it tough for shareholders to sue executives or directors. “Less litigation, but it also means less to no accountability,” she said.

Under Nevada law, a PBC is still a for-profit company but is legally allowed to weigh broader social goals. Even with that low bar, xAI didn’t deliver any of the annual social and environmental reports that are expected from a Nevada PBC.

Grok chatbot spreads hate as xAI delays safety info

While the legal mess grew, Grok kept running wild. The chatbot, built by xAI, is available as a standalone product and is also embedded in X and Tesla’s infotainment systems.

See also  UK faces legal issues over data center development

In 2025, Grok pushed out multiple false and offensive posts on X, including antisemitic content, praise for Hitler, and conspiracy theories like “white genocide” in South Africa. It also promoted climate change denial talking points.

On July 9, xAI released Grok 4, a new version of the chatbot’s model. But there were no public disclosures about how the model was tested or what guardrails were in place to prevent abuse. xAI said nothing.

By comparison, competitors like OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic (which still operates as a Delaware PBC) all released documents showing what safety checks they ran before deploying new models.

While those companies have also been criticized for not doing enough, they at least said something. Elon’s company didn’t.

CNBC said it sent repeated requests to xAI in July and August asking for information about Grok 4’s safety testing. xAI ignored them. Then on August 20, nearly two months after Grok 4 launched, xAI quietly updated its “model card” to include a few lines about safety and testing. It was the first and only time the company acknowledged any kind of oversight.

Back in May, OpenAI responded to pressure from former employees and civic groups by announcing that its nonprofit board would retain control of the company, even as it transitions into a PBC.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan