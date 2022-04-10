TL;DR Breakdown

Elon Musk wants to see significant changes in Twitter Blue

He advises the platform to accept local currencies and DOGE for its subscription.

A potential DOGE integration might be on the horizon.



Billionaire Elon Musk has been vocal about wanting to see significant improvements to Twitter. Musk wants Twitter to break out of its corporate influence and ads dependency, which is why he has been a great advocate for the platform’s new subscription-based model – Twitter Blue. In a recent tweet, the Tesla CEO also shared his desire to see the platform accept Dogecoin.

Twitter Blue was launched back in June last year, initially available to the US, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. The new subscription option would charge users $3 a month, in exchange for offering several customized features including no ads.

The Tesla CEO is actively in support of this subscription model, as he thinks Twitter Blue can make the social media platform truly independent and neutral. In this latest Twitter thread, he shared several ideas for making Twitter Blue more effective and accessible. As multiple users were concerned about the $3 price tag being valued differently in different regions, Musk suggested that the platform should proportionate the price to local currencies and Dogecoin.

With him being one of the largest stakeholders of Twitter (9.2% share) and a member of the board of directors, the platform might just consider Musk’s idea of incorporating the meme coin into their subscription model.

Maybe even an option to pay in Doge? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Throughout most part of this year, Doge has maintained its average price bracket within the $0.11-0.14 range. The meme coin surged over 10% last week, after Elon Musk’s $3 billion Twitter stake was announced.

The Tesla CEO being part of the Twitter board has influenced great positivity for the Doge community. Elon Musk has been a top advocate and supporter of the meme coin, with even Tesla accepting DOGE payment for several of its products.

It is no surprise that Twitter has been pushing to integrate into the crypto and NFT space for quite some time. So, the platform might indeed follow up on Musk’s advice about making Dogecoin a part of its new subscription model.

Dogecoin 24h price chart

Our latest price analysis shows that DOGE currently has a support level at $0.145, with a potential bullish momentum slowly building.