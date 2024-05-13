Loading...

Elon Musk Reacts to the Rebellion of Stack Overflow Users as They Protest Against the OpenAI Deal

2 mins read
Elon Musk

Contents
1. Wow, just wow
2. Elon Musk and OpenAI
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Elon Musk has reacted to an X platform post about Stack Overflow users’ protest.
  • The platform’s users are furious about the deal it made with OpenAI for content integration.
  • Musk and OpenAI are fighting lawsuits on profit-making accusations.

Elon Musk, a tech tycoon and Tesla’s CEO, was astonished at the retaliation from Stack Overflow users against the company’s deal with OpenAI.

Wow, just wow

Today, DogeDesigner posted on the X platform, formerly Twitter, about the revolt of Stack Overflow users against its deal with ChatGPT parent OpenAI. The handle shared a Wired post about the users’ reaction and mentioned that Stack Overflow is banning the users who have tried to delete their posts on the site. In the post mentioned,

“Stack Overflow users are revolting against the deal with OpenAI, announcing they’d rather remove their posts than have their submissions used to train ChatGPT.”

Musk replied with a single word: Wow, but you know it’s from a billionaire, so… 

Source: X Platform.

Well, there is more to his pleasant surprise, as he had some sour dialogues with OpenAI recently.

According to the new API partnership, Stack Overflow’s content will be integrated with OpenAI’s ChatGPT assistant. Users are not happy with the deal, and they are expressing their concerns and objecting to the alleged use of their content to train AI models of OpenAI, which is already under criticism for stealing copyrighted content.

Stack Overflow is a question-answer platform for developers that is used to ask technical questions and get help from other fellow users on coding and development. The site has a robust community of software developers who contribute their knowledge, and the site attracts developers across the globe who are looking for help. A user at Reddit replied in a comment to a post on the same subject, saying,

“ChatGPT has already scraped StackOverflow. It’s how v4 was so good at writing little scripts, etc. in the first place. I imagine the reason it suddenly got bad is because Stackoverflow complained or started legal stuff, so they re-trained without it, and now they’ve come to an “agreement” ($$$$$$) that suddenly it’s ok to use it again. So deleting or editing your questions won’t matter, as they’ll already have archives at this point.”

Source: Poddster.

Elon Musk and OpenAI

There is also a bit of history between OpenAI and Stack Overflow, as is the history between Elon Musk and OpenAI. 

Coming back to Elon Musk and ChatGPT, Mr. Musk sued Sam Altman and Greg Brockman back in late February this year, accusing them of breaching the initial agreement that the company would not chase profits and keep things open source. 

It is also said that OpenAI was decided on and started after Musk and Altman, who were then managing a tech incubator, and some other people dined at the Rosewood Hotel in California. That is a preferred spot for making deals because of its close proximity to venture capital offices. It is believed that the dinner led to the creation of OpenAI in 2015, and Musk poured millions of dollars into the startup.

But later, Musk left OpenAI, and recently, after the lawsuit, OpenAI released emails between Altman, Musk, Brockman, and a few others that suggested that Musk was amenable to profit-making from OpenAI. 

Recently, OpenAI filed a copyright claim against SubReddit for using its logo, and Musk called OpenAI’s hypocrisy. Before that, OpenAI management said that Musk actually regrets his departure from the company that he co-founded and has grown to immense power and influence.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Aamir Sheikh

Amir is a media, marketing and content professional working in the digital industry. A veteran in content production Amir is now an enthusiastic cryptocurrency proponent, analyst and writer.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
SoftBank Dumps Alibaba Shares, Bets Big on Arm Holdings in AI Shift
#AI
2 mins read

SoftBank Dumps Alibaba Shares to Pursue AI Investments

Automation
#AI
2 mins read

The Pitfalls of Mixing Up AI and Automation in Finance

Granite Code
#Trending News
2 mins read

IBM Open Sources Granite Code Models, Revolutionizing Software Development

AI
#AI in Daily Life
3 mins read

AI Becoming Integral in the Workplace: Employers Embrace the Shift

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan