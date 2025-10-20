Elon Musk opens Grok’s black box in major challenge to competitors

Elon Musk’s xAI has updated its large language model, Grok, with enhanced video generation and forensic analysis capabilities.

Musk announced several new features for Grok through his social media platform on X Monday, confirming that users can create videos on Grok Imagine by adding prompts to an existing clip created by the LLM.

Now you can easily riff on videos posted to 𝕏. Grok Imagine prompt modification: “Add a dog and a robot girlfriend” pic.twitter.com/o6LABvaNLf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2025

Each Grok Imagine video now includes a link leading directly to the source video and its accompanying prompt for anyone to replicate or modify the same visual scene.

“Any Grok Imagine video now takes you to that video with the prompt used to create it,” Musk wrote. “Easily learn from and riff on the prompts of interesting videos by tapping on the make your own video button.”

The xAI CEO has been making several announcements and responding to posts from tech and AI enthusiast amXFreeze, who had initially unveiled Grok Imagine could generate immersive first-person-view (FPV) videos “nearly instantly.”

Musk’s team of developers is reportedly seeking to add new forensic capabilities to verify AI-generated media and differentiate it from live recordings. According to xAI, Grok will soon include a detection module that analyzes video bitstreams for signs of AI generation.

The LLM could be used to identify compression quirks, metadata inconsistencies, and generative artifacts that the human eye can fail to detect. It will cross-reference provenance trails and online footprints to confirm a video’s source and verify its authenticity.

“It’s a critical capability for truth-seeking and bringing back trust in what’s real,” amXFreeze noted in an update that was reposted by Musk himself.

X unfazed by Amazon cloud outage, CEO adds chat encryption

In a separate post made earlier today, Musk revealed that X’s message service has been encrypted, bashing other apps for going offline after a major Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage disrupted operations for several global platforms.

The outage began around 7:30 UTC on Monday, affecting several services, including Snapchat, Fortnite, PlayStation Network, Signal, Robinhood, Coinbase, Perplexity AI, and Duolingo, alongside Amazon’s own e-commerce and entertainment platforms.

“Try X Chat, our new, encrypted communication system for texts, file transfers, and audio/video calls. Enable from the left menu,” Musk announced after saying he “doesn’t trust Signal,” the popular encrypted messaging app that was also affected by the AWS disruption.

I don’t trust Signal anymore https://t.co/QBbwf8018S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2025

AWS gave an incident briefing later on that said there was increased error rates and latency in services hosted in its US-EAST-1 region, its largest data center. Engineers were deployed to resolve DNS resolution failures impacting the DynamoDB API endpoint, a component of Amazon’s infrastructure that powers thousands of dependent applications globally.

Elon Musk issues coding challenge to Karpathy

Over the weekend, the world’s richest man challenged former OpenAI research lead Andrej Karpathy to a public AI coding contest of Grok 5 against human expertise. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO compared the proposed matchup to the historic 1997 chess duel between Garry Kasparov and IBM’s Deep Blue supercomputer.

Karpathy recently appeared on the Dwarkesh Podcast, where he said that artificial general intelligence (AGI) could still be a decade away and that Grok 5 is still behind GPT-4 by several months.

Musk clapped back at the researcher by suggesting that Grok 5’s performance is advancing and has a “10% and rising” chance of reaching AGI.

“You make a lot of great points, especially that children should learn the tools of physics early. Are you down for an AI coding contest or whatever form of competition you’d like for Andrej vs Grok 5, a la Kasparov vs Deep Blue?” the Tesla CEO asked.

Karpathy politely declined, saying he would rather collaborate with Grok than compete against it. “Though quite similar to chess, and ‘in the limit’ (speaking of physics!), my value add probably trends to ~zero,” he responded.

