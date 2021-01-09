TL;DR Breakdown

Elon Musk open to BTC payment

Tesla CEO now world richest man

World richest man, Elon Musk, has dropped a hint that he won’t mind if he starts getting paid in Bitcoin.

The tech mogul said this on Twitter as e responded to Ben Mezrich’s tweet. Mezrich, the author of the Bitcoin Billionaires bestselling book about the Winklevoss twins, tweeted that he would never turn down getting paid in Bitcoin again.

Elon Musk responded saying that he also would never turn down any chance of getting paid in Bitcoin.

However, the Tesla CEO has said that his favourite cryptocurrency is Dogecoin. However, he recently admitted warming up to Bitcoin by tweeting that Bitcoin is his “safeword” now.

He also said he would like to have Ethereum (even if it is a scam). Earlier this week, the flagship cryptocurrency surged to several consecutive all-time highs, finally reaching the $42,000 level.

However, a correction followed, and now BTC is trading at $40,799, according to CoinMarketCap.

Me neither — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2021

Elon Musk to the world

The billionaire recently overtook Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to grab the title of world’s richest person.

A 5 per cent rise in Tesla shares early Thursday lifted the value of its CEO stock in options by about $9.3 billion, to about $190 billion. A more modest rise of less than 2% lifted Bezos’ Amazon shares by $2.7 billion, putting him at $187 billion.

Bill Gates is now a distant third at $132 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Musk started 2020 worth about $27 billion and was barely in the top 50 wealthiest people.

Tesla’s rocketing share price has increased more than ninefold over the past year and his generous pay package has added more than $150 billion to his net worth.

Musk passed Warren Buffett in July to become the seventh-richest person. In November, Musk raced past Bill Gates to become the second-richest person. Musk has gained more wealth over the past 12 months than Gates’ entire net worth of $132 billion.