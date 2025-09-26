🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
Elliptic

Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams

2 mins read
820174

Contents

1. Tactics used in pig butchering
2. Elliptic says that Cross-chain laundering has milked about $21 billion
Share link:

In this post:

  • Elliptic says pig butchering has become a multibillion-dollar global criminal industry.
  • The blockchain analytics revealed that the industry has grown due to forced labor and human trafficking in Southeast Asian compounds.
  • Elliptic’s research shows that more than $21 billion has been laundered through decentralized exchanges and bridges.

 

The crypto scammers are getting more creative by the day. According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic’s 2025 report, pig butchering, a form of romance fraud in which victims are groomed into sending money to fake crypto investment schemes, has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry.

The blockchain analytics revealed that the industry has grown due to forced labor and human trafficking in Southeast Asian compounds. Elliptic said there is an emergence of Chinese-language “guarantee marketplaces”, which operate as one-stop shops supplying technology, personal data, laundering services, and even AI-generated deepfakes. 

These pig butchering scams are complex frauds that trick people into investing in fake crypto. This points to increasingly organized methods of laundering stolen funds using practices that resemble professional financial operations.

Tactics used in pig butchering

Elliptic’s investigators found that scammers often pool victims’ deposits into self-hosted wallets used only to consolidate and move funds. From there, the money goes through a series of transactions to hide its origin. It may also go through cross-chain links or payment processing services, making it look like the money is real.

A popular tactic involves using mule accounts at regulated crypto platforms. These accounts frequently share suspicious markers such as identical residential addresses, repeated IP logins, and patterns of transfers between accounts.

See also  Cardano Foundation pledges major ADA funding to back stablecoin ecosystem

Photos sent in for compliance checks sometimes show workers working from call centers or warehouses that are known to be where pig-butchering businesses start. However, the study stresses that blockchain leaves clear records of transactions, unlike cash-based crime. This openness gives lawmakers and platforms new ways to spot fishy behavior, even as scammers get better at what they do.

Elliptic says that Cross-chain laundering has milked about $21 billion

Elliptic also warns that pig butchering is only one piece of a broader picture. The report also detailed how individuals facing official sanctions increasingly turn to stablecoins for cross-border transactions.

For instance, Russian entities use A7A5, a rouble-pegged asset, to get around the rules. Also, Rostec, a defense conglomerate, has said it wants to launch its own token, RUBx, to settle transactions for military goods. 

“Unsurprisingly, sanctioned actors have now integrated stablecoins into their sanctions evasion schemes,” Elliptic said. These include cross-border transfers, direct payments for goods and services, and theft through cyberattacks.

See also  Perpetual futures DEXs take the lead as Solana trenches lose traders

In addition, cross-chain laundering, which is the movement of money between different blockchains to hide where it came from, has become an important part of illegal finance. According to  Elliptic, more than 20% of money laundering cases now involve 10 or more blockchains. 

Elliptic’s research shows that more than $21 billion has been laundered through decentralized exchanges and bridges. This is a fivefold increase since 2022. The report warns that “cross-chain activity is now a fully embedded feature of illicit activity in the crypto-asset ecosystem.”

The Lazarus Group in North Korea is responsible for over $2 billion in illegal cross-chain activity, or 12% of the total. These techniques are also used by fraudsters, drug dealers, and even networks that use children for sexual abuse.

Elliptic also warns that fraudsters are marketing “AI-powered trading bots” that, in reality, amount to so-called rug-pull scams. This is a type of fraud where the creators of a project suddenly withdraw all the funds invested by users, leaving them with worthless tokens, while hostile state actors are using AI to refine malware and ransomware.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan