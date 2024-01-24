AI Voice Cloning Startup ElevenLabs Attains Unicorn Status with $80 Million Funding Round

ElevenLabs, a prominent AI voice cloning startup, has achieved unicorn status following a successful Series B funding round that raised a substantial $80 million. The funding was led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from notable investors such as Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, along with Sequoia Capital and others. This significant capital injection has propelled the company’s valuation to approximately $1.1 billion, marking a notable increase from its previous valuation of $100 million during its 2023 funding round, according to Pitchbook data.

Expanding global workforce

ElevenLabs, helmed by CEO Mati Staniszewski, has been steadily growing its operations and currently employs around 40 remote workers distributed globally. Staniszewski revealed plans to further expand the company’s workforce to 100 employees by the end of the year, demonstrating its commitment to scaling its operations.

Rapidly expanding customer base

With a growing customer base that includes prominent companies such as Storytel, Paradox Interactive, and The Washington Post, as well as individual content creators, ElevenLabs has been making waves in the AI voice cloning industry. The technology offered by the company has found applications beyond traditional use cases, notably being used in the lead-up to U.S. elections to translate speeches for voters who speak foreign languages.

Addressing ethical concerns

Despite its successes, ElevenLabs has not been without controversy. The company has faced criticism for instances where its technology was misused, particularly by online communities such as 4chan, which used ElevenLabs to generate hateful messages while mimicking the voices of well-known individuals like Emma Watson. Several reports have highlighted cases where the technology was employed to create voice messages containing violent threats or racist remarks, often without any safeguards in place.

In response to these concerns, ElevenLabs has taken steps to combat the misuse of its technology. The company has actively worked to identify and remove users engaging in abusive language. Additionally, it has introduced a tool aimed at detecting and preventing harmful speech generated by its platform. ElevenLabs has ambitious plans to further enhance this detection tool throughout the year, with the goal of making it available on third-party platforms as part of its ongoing commitment to ethical usage.

The journey to unicorn status signifies a remarkable milestone for ElevenLabs. The company’s pioneering work in AI voice cloning technology has attracted significant interest and investment from leading figures in the tech industry, including Andreessen Horowitz, known for its support of groundbreaking startups.

ElevenLabs’ success is underpinned by its diverse customer base, which includes renowned companies like Storytel, Paradox Interactive, and The Washington Post. Additionally, the startup’s technology has found application in aiding foreign language-speaking voters during U.S. elections, highlighting its versatility and relevance in various contexts.

