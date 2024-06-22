Loading...

Croatia’s Electrocoin launches new crypto exchange “Electrocoin Trade” for EU markets

2 mins read
Electrocoin

Contents
1. Electrocoin provides an array of services on new platform
2. The Electrocoin gives users options
In this post:

  • The new platform is for EU citizens, although they still have access to the old platform.
  • Users in EU can pay their utility bills using cryptocurrency.
  • With the launch of the new platform, users enjoy other benefits such as lower transaction costs.

Electrocoin, a top crypto exchange in Croatia, has launched a new cryptocurrency exchange platform, Electrocoin Trade. The new platform is meant to cater to users in the EU markets, where they can enjoy lower transaction costs.

Also read: Turkish exchange BtcTurk hit by a cyberattack

While the crypto exchange has launched a new platform, EU clients can still access the old platform. The new exchange platform supports cross-chain transfers and coin-to-coin swaps via different protocols like ERC-20, BEP-20, Polygon, and more.

Electrocoin provides an array of services on new platform

The Electrocoin Trade exchange provides cryptocurrency exchange and trading services, which can be done without prior registration. It also provides similar services but for registered users.

By registering on the new exchange platform, users can entrust their crypto assets for safe keeping on a regulated platform.

Apart from that, users get access to additional trading while they experience benefits like cryptocurrency portfolio monitoring and reduced fees.

Following recent regulatory developments in the country, the crypto exchange firm opted to introduce a new custodial model to their service. This allows them to act as custodian for crypto assets, which “clients choose to hold on their Electrocoin Trade accounts.”

With the launch of a new platform, the company has also introduced more services like bill payments using cryptocurrency. Users within the EU can settle their utility bills, like electricity, water, internet, and other personal expenses, using cryptocurrency.

The Electrocoin gives users options

Despite launching a new platform, Electrocoin will still maintain the old services. The company has indicated that EU adult citizens are eligible to buy, sell, or trade cryptocurrencies for up to a thousand euros without any verification or prior registration on the platform.

Also read: Standard Chartered to launch Bitcoin and Ether trading desk in London

By so doing, Electrocoin reportedly wanted to ensure old and new users had an option to access crypto even without registering on the platform.

Launched in 2014, Electrocoin has become one of the top crypto exchanges in Croatia and introduced PayCek, a crypto payment processor in 2018.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Enacy Mapakame

Subjects tagged in this post:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

