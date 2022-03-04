TL;DR Breakdown

• The 2022 Blockchain festival will be in April.

• El Salvador will receive the main Blockchain networks exponents, developments in DeFi, and NFTs.

The year 2022 seems to be the right time for the cryptocurrency boom, and this could not be complete without the Blockchain festival. El Salvador will be the host and the leading cryptocurrency promoter; it is one of the first to adopt Bitcoin as a legal token.

The event will have crypto education areas, fun zones, and live presentations with the leading crypto agents. The Blockchain festival will be in April in San Salvador, the capital city.

Blockchain Festival 2022

With over a decade in progress, cryptocurrencies have entirely changed the financial system. However, there is a lot of misinformation about the decentralized market, which is why entrepreneurs decided to create the Blockchain Festival.

The celebration will be presented in El Salvador and sponsored by Black sand Capital, Token Partner, Block Media, 360 BTL, and BG Col. On the other hand, speakers will include Juan Diego Gómez, CEO of “invest better,” Ana María Moreno, dedicated to managing Blockchain networks, and even the digital artist Mateo Sangster.

The show will be controlled by the Latin company Spartan Hill which has significant participation in the latest crypto developments in the country.

According to the crypto investment agent at Spartan Hill, Agudelo Andrés, it will be an exceptional event that will make its debut in the Latin country to promote Blockchain networks. El Salvador has taken the initiative to install Bitcoin ATMs, accept payments for services in cryptos and promote various DeFi developments.

El Salvador crypto conference for new crypto technologies

With more than a month to go until the crypto conference starts in El Salvador, it is not surprising that online ticket purchases are open. The country in Latin America will represent a historical event that promises to boost the crypto market throughout the territory. This show will also inform Salvadorans about new crypto technologies to invest in them.

For the purchase of tickets, the show’s sponsors enabled a website. These tickets will be divided into four types: the Spartan Pass, General Pass, VIP Pass, and Platinum Pass, which will access all the presentations. The promoters will accept payments in TDC and, of course, in cryptocurrencies.

It is believed that after the show in El Salvador, crypto investments in the country are likely to increase dramatically. However, it is important to know that the Salvadoran community is divided between crypto fans and people who do not understand the market. Nayib Bukele, the country’s current president, has not given an official speech about the Blockchain Festival.