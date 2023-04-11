logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

El Salvador provides first digital asset license to Bitfinex

el salvador

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Bitfinex receives El Salvador’s first digital asset license.
  • Bitfinex Securities will facilitate the issuance and trading of tokenized shares and yield-bearing assets under the new regulation.
  • Going forward, tokenized securities will provide major advantages in the global crypto market.

El Salvador has granted Bitfinex, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, the nation’s first license for digital asset service providers. The license issuance follows a law passed in January by the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, which established a regulatory framework for digital securities and paved the way for the launch of bitcoin-backed bonds, also known as “Volcano Bonds.”

Paolo Ardoino, Chief Technology Officer at Bitfinex, expressed delight at being the first company to receive this license, stating that it would enable Bitfinex Securities to facilitate the issuance and secondary trading of assets with well-defined rights and obligations, as specified in the new digital asset regulatory regime. Ardoino has been actively involved in El Salvador’s Bitcoin bond project.

Jesse Knutson, Head of Operations at Bitfinex Securities, added that the new regulation would allow for the launch of tokenized shares and yield-bearing assets.

Another bold initiative for El Salvador in the digital assets space

Tokenized securities are considered groundbreaking because they integrate the technological advancements offered by cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, into traditional regulated securities offerings. This fusion provides several disruptive advantages that legacy securities markets cannot replicate.

Some of the key benefits of tokenized securities include instant trade settlement, cryptographically verified transactions, the capacity to self-custody and trade securities peer-to-peer (P2P), and round-the-clock trading.

In 2022, the global securities market was valued at $119.75 billion. Tokenizing securities could potentially bring this market into the ongoing financial revolution driven by digital assets and cryptocurrencies. The global crypto market, currently valued at $1.24 trillion, reached $3 trillion at its peak during the last bull market and is expected to continue growing.

This presents an enticing opportunity for issuers and crypto-native investors seeking a crypto-like trading experience with the speed, cost efficiencies, and ease of issuance of digital assets, which is not available in traditional securities markets.

El Salvador’s position as a global pioneer in Bitcoin adoption, coupled with its newly established Bitcoin office, Bitcoin Embassies, and digital asset service provider licenses, makes it the first credible venue for a new and disruptive global tokenized security market.

Bitfinex Securities’ selection as the first recipient of a Salvadoran Digital Asset License is a historic milestone, and the company is proud to offer a world-class securities token platform to the people of El Salvador and the global community.

The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Mohammad Shahid

Mohammad Shahid

An IT and Cybersecurity graduate with specialized knowledge of cryptocurrency and blockchain, Mohammad joins the Repo elite team. He has worked on several blockchain development projects and is an enthusiastic crypto trader.

Related News

Hot Stories

El Salvador provides first digital asset license to Bitfinex
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX rejected at $18.50, moves downwards instead
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
Will CBDCs foil our privacy? Former US Congresswomen provides a grim warning
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the US economy is strong despite recent bank turmoil
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
Empowering European metaverse: France boldly challenges web giants' dominance
11 April, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the US economy is strong despite recent bank turmoil
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
Best crypto memes of the day - April 11th
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - April 11th
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - April 11th
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
Saudi Arabia buys Russian oil to evade U.S. sanctions
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here