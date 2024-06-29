Loading...

Economic uncertainty weighs heavily on U.S. voters

2 mins read
Economic uncertainty weighs heavily on U.S. voters

Contents

1. Debt and deficits
2. Bitcoin’s uncertain path
Share link:

In this post:

  • U.S. inflation is slowing, but debates about Biden’s ability to challenge Trump overshadow the good news.
  • The IMF warns the U.S. must address its high debt levels, with the debt-to-GDP ratio predicted to hit 140% by 2032.
  • Voters prioritize the economy, with Trump trusted over Biden by 41% to 37% on economic issues.
  • Bitcoin struggles in a tight range, with fears of further drops due to a supply overhang in July.

The latest news confirms U.S. inflation is slowing, which would typically boost a president facing re-election. However, the good news about lower price pressures is overshadowed by doubts about Joe Biden’s capability to challenge Donald Trump after their recent TV debate.

The personal consumption expenditures index, the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation measure, dipped from 2.7% to 2.6%. The core figure, excluding food and fuel prices, also fell from 2.8% to 2.6%.

Economic uncertainty weighs heavily on U.S. voters
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis

This data suggests inflation is easing after months of stagnation, allowing the Fed to stay on course for at least one rate cut this year. The economy remains a critical issue as the November election approaches.

However, economists and investors worry that neither Biden nor Trump is prepared to handle significant issues like government spending effectively.

Debt and deficits

The IMF has warned that the U.S. must urgently address its high debt levels. In its annual review, the IMF predicted the debt-to-GDP ratio will hit 140% by 2032.

This follows a forecast from the Congressional Budget Office, which expects the deficit to reach $1.9 trillion this year, up from a February estimate of $1.5 trillion.

Trump
Donald J. Trump. Credits: The Trump Campaign

For U.S. voters, the economy is the top priority. According to a latest poll, voters trust Trump over Biden on economic issues, with Trump leading 41% to 37%.

Unlike economists, who focus on percentage changes, consumers judge inflation by absolute numbers, like gas prices. With these prices still high, the sitting president often gets the blame, benefiting the anti-establishment challenger.

Biden’s efforts to improve his economic messaging may not be enough to revive his campaign after the recent debate. Despite this setback, he remains determined to stay in the race.

Bitcoin’s uncertain path

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s struggles could continue through July, but investors are hopeful for the latter half of the year. The cryptocurrency has been stuck in a range between $60,000 and $70,000 since March.

This week, it fell to the lower end of that range, heading for a 10% drop in June. This would mark its worst month since April and the second down month in three.

July is usually a strong month for Bitcoin, historically finishing higher in seven of the last 11 years, according to Coinglass. At $61,000, Bitcoin faces key support at $67,000, and a breach below could be damaging.

Source: Coinglass

Investors worry about the cryptocurrency taking another downturn due to a supply overhang heading into July. This week, the crypto market was jolted when the U.S. and German governments sent large amounts of previously seized Bitcoin to exchanges.

Additionally, the trustee of the now-defunct Mt. Gox exchange announced it would begin repaying creditors – 142,000 Bitcoins worth $9 billion in today’s prices – starting in July.

Some investors are concerned that creditors may sell some of that Bitcoin after waiting more than a decade for a resolution.

Jai Hamid

Subjects tagged in this post: | | | |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
NFT
#News
2 mins read
25 mins ago

German and US governments move millions in Bitcoin and Ethereum

Ethereum becomes the worst-performing crypto product this year
#News
2 mins read
3 hours ago

Ethereum becomes the worst-performing crypto product this year

Sony plans to launch its own crypto exchange in Japan
#News
1 mins read
3 hours ago

Sony plans to launch its own crypto exchange in Japan

Bitcoin faces an 'extended level of FUD' - Santiment reports
#News
2 mins read
5 hours ago

Short-term Bitcoin holders move over $1 Billion to exchanges in 3 days

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan