Cryptopolitan is happy to announce EcoCREDIT, a blockchain solution for the voluntary carbon credit market, as the guest project for the upcoming Web3 Masterminds live event. EcoCREDIT shall be represented by Joe Sykes (Co-founder and CEO) and Ray Buckton (Co-founder and CBO).

The session will be live-streamed on Friday, 8th April, at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Joe Skypes and Ray Buckton will be speaking with Forward Protocol’s Product Manager, Danar Matara, about EcoCREDIT’s ecosystem and mission, including other mind-blowing topics about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web 3.0.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

About EcoCREDIT

EcoCREDITis a first-of-its-kind blockchain solution for the voluntary carbon

credit market. Its mission is to acquire and tokenize carbon credits on-chain to enable individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint easily, without the need for obscene levels of capital inefficiencies or commitment.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

