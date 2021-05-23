TL;DR Breakdown

Ukrainian soccer club to sell tickets as NFT.

Club becomes first soccer team to sell tickets as NFT.

Ukrainian professional football club Dynamo Kyiv have announced they will be selling tickets for the upcoming seas as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Binance NFT market.

The NFT space has experienced exponential growth in 2021 as musicians, artists and even sports teams now take advantage of the new utility to make more money and get closer to their fans alike.

Dynamo Kyiv becomes the latest sports team to make use of NFTs. The footballing champions of Ukraine have announced that the team will be launching NFT tickets for the upcoming season. The team will utilize American blockchain partner Moonwalk.

Dynamo Kyiv landmark achievement in NFT space

The Ukranian club marks as number one to sell NFT tickets and would exclusively be sold on Binance NFT market.

Dynamo Kyiv will join the 100 Creators Campaign that marks the launch of the Binance NFT marketplace. Making the football side the first major sports club in the world to sell NFTs as tickets and collectibles.

The launch of the NFT tickets is set to begin in June 2021. Director of Binance Eastern Europe’s Gleb Kostarev commented on the partnership, saying “Dynamo Kyiv has an outstanding history and one of the largest fan bases in Ukraine.

The soccer team plans to sell roughly 25 percent of its tickets for home games as NFTs in the future. Fans will be able to purchase NFT tickets and receive match tickets as well as exclusive prizes.

Vice President of Dynamo Kyiv FC, Mark Ginzburg believes the move will make the club a technological leader of football in Europe. “We will always strive to provide Dynamo fans with the most up-to-date and efficient services and tools and work only with recognized industry leaders.”

“Therefore, our NFT ticket was developed by one of the leading US companies, Moonwalk, and the platform for its implementation will be the Binance NFT marketplace”, he said.