dYdX plans U.S. launch by the end of 2025

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange dYdX has revealed its intention to debut in the U.S. market by the end of 2025, according to an interview with its President, Eddie Zhang.

Although dYdX will initially allow American users to spot trade major cryptocurrencies, such as Solana, it will prevent U.S. users from accessing its derivative products, including perpetual contracts.

The exchange will also charge lower trading fees, ranging between 50 and 65 basis points for American traders, as the company strives to attract more liquidity and compete with existing U.S. cryptocurrency trading platforms.

During the interview, the president of the decentralized exchange welcomed this decision as a new direction for the exchange, which specializes in derivatives. Notably, sources highlighted that dYdX was previously unavailable for American users.

dYdX eyes the US market for expansion amid Trump’s pro-crypto stance

Centralized exchanges, such as Kraken and Coinbase, function as intermediaries between buyers and sellers. However, decentralized platforms such as dYdX tend to take a different approach by eliminating intermediaries and allowing users to trade directly on a blockchain network that supports cryptocurrencies.

For dYdX, its main focus is on perpetual contracts, a type of derivative that permits traders to bet on the price of an asset without actually owning it. Compared to regular futures contracts, these contracts do not have an expiration date.

Following the launch announcement, the San Francisco-based firm recently shared data highlighting that its total trading volume has surged over $1.5 trillion since it started operations.

To remain competitive in the industry, the platform announced its intention to expand services by launching spot trading for Solana and other related cryptocurrencies in the US by the end of the year, according to Eddie Zhang, the president of dYdX.

“It’s crucial for us as a platform to have something in the United States, because I believe it shows the direction we want to head in,” said Zhang.

This decision follows US President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance, adopted this year, which has contributed to a favourable environment for crypto trading. To support this claim, sources noted that Trump’s support for the crypto ecosystem led to the withdrawal of several lawsuits against leading crypto platforms and a significant shift in the approach of financial regulators toward developing specific rules for digital assets.

The US SEC and CFTC consider exposing crypto perpetuals to crypto trade

Regarding dYdX’s intention to enter the US market, Zhang shared that when this plan succeeds, they will reduce their trading fees by up to 50%, lowering them to between 50 and 65 basis points.

He further explained that although perpetual contracts will not be available in the United States, dYdX hopes the nation’s regulators will ultimately issue guidance enabling decentralized platforms to offer such products.



Industry analysts say dYdX’s move could pressure other exchanges to adjust fees and expand their offerings in the U.S., while also signaling growing mainstream adoption of decentralized trading platforms.

The company has not yet confirmed the exact date of its U.S. launch or the full list of supported assets; however, the end-of-year target remains its stated goal.

In the meantime, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a joint statement last month, mentioning that they will consider allowing crypto perpetuals to trade on regulated platforms in the country.

Concerning this decision, the commissioners initiated a combined effort known as “Project Crypto-Crypto Sprint” to clarify the regulations for digital assets.

In early October 2025, they also outlined plans for a joint roundtable to tackle decentralized finance (DeFi) and perpetual contracts. The agencies’ move marks another significant milestone in the crypto ecosystem, signaling a new approach to a favorable crypto trading environment and boosting investor confidence.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program