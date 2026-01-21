Ripple and DXC join forces to provide scalable digital asset custody for global banks

DXC Technology has formed a strategic alliance with the digital payments network Ripple to help banking institutions with crypto asset custody and payment capabilities at an institutional scale.

DXC Technology, a software service provider for global institutions, has announced a strategic alliance with Ripple, a FinTech company offering crypto payment solutions for enterprises. The two entities aim to develop frameworks for banking institutions to enter the digital asset space.

According to a press release issued jointly by Ripple and DXC, the two companies aim to facilitate the adoption of crypto custody and payment solutions at the institutional level for banking organizations. DXC and Ripple also aim to enable financial institutions and fintech companies to safely access blockchain technology, as part of a broader initiative to bridge legacy financial systems with decentralized onchain finance.

Ripple to provide digital custody technology to Hogan users

As part of the partnership, Ripple will leverage DXC’s Hogan core banking platform, alongside its digital asset custody and payments technology, to enable large-scale crypto use across banking environments. The partnership will provide Hogan users with a streamlined path to deliver digital custody and payment capabilities.

Sandeep Bhanote, Global Head and General Manager of Financial Services at DXC, said that custody and seamless payment capabilities are vital to bridging digital assets with mainstream financial frameworks. The exec also highlighted that the collaboration between DXC and Ripple will work to bring crypto capabilities to mainstream finance, enabling banks to engage with crypto assets without jeopardizing the core systems that power their operations.

Joanie Xie, VP and Managing Director, North America at Ripple, said that banks are facing increased pressure to adopt modernized infrastructure while maintaining their existing, complex TradFi frameworks. The VP added that the partnership “brings digital asset custody, RLUSD, and payments directly into the core banking environments institutions already trust.”

The exec also added that the collaboration is working to enable “banks to deliver secure, compliant digital asset use cases at enterprise scale without disruption.” The partnership is part of DXC’s long-term objective to facilitate the modernization of financial institutions by adopting newer, more efficient technology while innovating safely.

Binance lists RLUSD for deposits and trading activities

The news comes after Cryptopolitan reported on January 21 that Binance had listed Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD on its markets. The report indicated that the stablecoin will initially trade as an ERC-20 token in pairs with USDT and XRP, but the exchange said it plans to add the XRPL network, RLUSD’s native network.

RLUSD’s market cap has grown significantly since last year. Data from Coingecko shows that the stablecoin has reached a new high of $1.4 billion in market cap. The RLUSD markets will open on Binance from January 22, with initial trading activities commencing with deposits only.

The Ripple-DXC partnership comes amid growing uncertainty in the crypto industry. Despite Bitcoin sliding below $90k, Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse believes crypto will make a comeback. The executive predicted that 2026 would be the best-performing year in the history of the entire crypto sector. In an interview, Garlinghouse cited regulatory reforms and the influx of institutional capital as the main drivers of the predicted growth.

Despite the renewed optimism, Bitcoin has seen liquidations totaling $426.06 million over the last 24 hours, according to data from Coinglass. The data shows that the entire crypto market has seen $1.01 billion in liquidations in the last 24 hours due to growing uncertainty over Greenland between the U.S. and the European Union.

However, Trump has called for a more diplomatic approach to acquiring Greenland. Speaking at the World Economic Forum on January 21, the U.S. president said he would not use force to acquire the Arctic island. He also added that the framework for the acquisition between the U.S. and NATO chiefs has been reached.

