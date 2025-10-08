Dubai’s virtual asset regulator and DMCC to tokenize gold

DMCC, an international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has partnered with the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to advance global infrastructure for tokenized commodities, including gold, diamonds and other high-value commodities.

The agreement seeks to integrate physical commodities into blockchain-powered financial systems.

As per the press release, the entities aim to establish a secure, transparent and scalable framework for tokenized commodities, enhancing access to global markets and supporting the long-term integration of tokenized assets into mainstream finance.

Dubai will launch pilot projects to securely tokenize gold

The partnership will focus on several key areas. Pilot projects will be launched to assess how commodities such as gold and diamonds can be securely tokenized and traded using blockchain infrastructure. These pilots will evaluate technical and regulatory requirements, market viability and investor protections, informing the development of practical, investable tokenization models.

A series of joint workshops, seminars and awareness initiatives will be delivered to raise institutional and public understanding of tokenization – including its benefits, risks and regulatory considerations. This work will help build market trust and support the creation of a more informed, resilient digital asset landscape.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, noted that partnering with VARA is a pivotal step in the evolution of Dubai’s digital-asset landscape. He explained that the combination of VARA’s regulatory oversight with DMCC’s 26,000-member community and unmatched expertise in commodities, blockchain and Web3, will create a secure, scalable framework to tokenize assets such as gold, diamonds, and other high-value commodities.

He explained, “In doing so, we will unlock a new era of real-world, investable products that expand global market access, enhance liquidity and trust, and cement Dubai’s position at the forefront of trade and blockchain innovation.”

Building on DMCC’s proven track record in the commodities space, including its capabilities in facilitating gold-backed digital assets via the Tradeflow platform, the initiative is designed to expand market access and foster innovation in asset-backed digital instruments.

DMCC has more than 1,500 companies operating in the gold and precious metals sector and over 700 web3 firms based in its crypto center.

Matthew White, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), also noted that Dubai is where global trade meets global innovation, and tokenization is the next chapter. He states, “By working with DMCC, we are bringing together deep commodities expertise with regulatory foresight to create a framework that can turn tokenized assets from concept into trusted market infrastructure. Our role at VARA is to ensure that as these new products emerge, they do so in a way that is safe, transparent, and credible, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leader in shaping the future of finance and trade.”

Back in July of 2025, Mathew White in an interview with UAE state media noted that VARA is working on new pilot projects after the success of the real estate tokenization pilot project with the Dubai Land Department. The new pilot involves tokenizing gold using DeFi.

This comes as the price of gold skyrockets to more than $4,000.

