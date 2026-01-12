🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
DFSAUSDeXMRZEC

Dubai’s DFSA bans privacy tokens as USDe falls outside stablecoin umbrella

3 mins read
893557
Dubai's DFSA bans privacy tokens

Contents

1. Privacy tokens not compliant with DFSA and international rules
2. Dubai rules extend to stablecoins, fiat-backed crypto accepted
Share link:

In this post:

  • Dubai’s financial regulator has banned privacy-focused cryptocurrencies across the DIFC.
  • It cited anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance risks under updated crypto rules.
  • The revised framework tightens stablecoin definitions, excludes algorithmic models from fiat-backed classifications, and aligns oversight with global regulatory standards.

Dubai’s financial regulator has barred privacy-focused cryptocurrencies from its main financial free zone, citing anti-money laundering and sanctions risks, in the wake of the Emirate’s digital asset rulebook overhaul and token approval responsibilities onto firms.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority said the prohibition applies in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), affecting banks, asset managers, and crypto firms operating in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. The updated Crypto Token Regulatory Framework took effect on Monday, the DFSA confirmed.

Privacy-oriented tokens have recently returned to prominence in markets, with the renewed trading interest pushing coins like Zcash and Monero to yearly highs. Despite that resurgence, the DFSA believes the structural features of privacy tokens make them incompatible with international financial crime controls.

Privacy tokens not compliant with DFSA and international rules 

The DFSA’s ban covers all activity involving privacy-focused crypto assets in or from the DIFC, including trading, promotion, fund management, and derivatives. The regulator said such assets pose unacceptable risks for firms in compliance with global standards on anti-money laundering and sanctions screening.

Elizabeth Wallace, associate director for policy and legal at the DFSA, told reporters the decision was unavoidable for a jurisdiction trying to garner the interest of institutions and retailers in the crypto industry.

“Privacy tokens have features to hide and anonymize the transaction history and also the holders. It’s nearly impossible for firms to comply with Financial Action Task Force requirements if they are trading or holding privacy tokens,” Wallace surmised.

See also  Battle over Stablecoin regulation takes center stage in US House hearing

According to the DFSA associate director, the issue lies in the Financial Action Task Force’s requirement that firms be able to identify all elements of a crypto transaction. That includes both the originator and the beneficiary, information that privacy coins deliberately hide. 

“Most of the requirements around anti-money laundering and financial crime wouldn’t be met if you engaged in privacy tokens,” she said.

The Arabian federal monarchy’s prohibition of privacy tokens comes on the heels of Monero reaching its all-time high price level on Monday, lifting the token just $8 shy of $600. That price is the highest point for Monero in eight years, following a previous breakout to $542 in January 2018, according to CoinGecko data

At the time of this reporting, the token had gained 15% in a single day and about 33% over the week, extending a trend that began late last year. While Zcash attracted most of the attention during the fourth quarter, traders had already begun rotating back into Monero in the new year.

Dubai rules extend to stablecoins, fiat-backed crypto accepted

Privacy tokens are not the only assets affected by the updated rules, as the regulator sharpened its definition of what qualifies as a compliant fiat-referenced crypto asset. The DFSA reserved the “fiat crypto tokens” column for assets pegged to currencies and backed by liquid reserves capable of meeting redemption demands during periods of market stress. 

See also  Swedish regulator wants to ban crypto mining activities

“Things like algorithmic stablecoins, it’s a little less transparent about how they operate and being able to redeem them,” Wallace said, adding that the DFSA’s stance is much similar to the global regulatory concerns about risk in redemptions and asset backing.

When asked about Ethena, the director propounded that the token would not meet the DIFC’s definition of a stablecoin and “would be considered a crypto token.” She added that while Ethena would not be banned, it would fall outside the regulatory treatment afforded to fiat-backed stablecoins.

Beyond specific asset categories, the revised Crypto Token Regulatory Framework makes a change in how crypto assets are approved for use within the DIFC. The law had required watchdogs to publish a list of approved tokens, but the DFSA will now require licensed firms to look into whether crypto assets they plan on listing are suitable for their business and clients.

Firms must document those assessments and keep them under ongoing review, taking responsibility from the regulator directly to market participants. 

“The feedback from firms was that the market had evolved. They themselves have evolved and become more familiar with financial services regulation, and they want to have the ability to make that decision themselves,” Wallace concluded.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan