Dr. Wright Not Satoshi Nakamoto, Judge Rules in COPA vs CSW Case

2 mins read
Dr. Wright

Contents
1. Dr. Craig Claims to Be Satoshi Nakamoto
2. Judge Explains Dr. Wright’s Evidence
3. High Court Issues Ruling
In this post:

  • The High Court has issued its ruling on the COPA vs. Dr. Craig Wright lawsuit.
  • The ruling concludes that Dr. Craig is not Satoshi Nakamoto.
  • Dr. Craig Steven Wright (Dr. Wright) previously claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto.

Judge Mellor delivered his written judgment today in the case between Dr. Craig Wright and the Crypto Open Patent Alliance. The ruling concluded that Dr. Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto. 

Today, Judge Mellor ended the case between COPA and CSW. Dr. Wright has, on numerous occasions, claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto. His bold claims have attracted criticism across the board, ultimately leading to COPA’s filing of this lawsuit.

COPA, short for Crypto Open Patent Alliance, is an organization of top crypto organizations. COPA accused Dr. Craig Wright of document forgery and false claims in this specific lawsuit.

Dr. Craig Claims to Be Satoshi Nakamoto

Dr. Wright took the industry by storm in 2014 when he claimed to be the brains behind Bitcoin.  The Australian computer scientist claimed he and Dave Kleiman were early contributors to Bitcoin’s development.

For years, Dr. Wright has tried to prove his identity as Satoshi Nakamoto. In fact, at one point, he almost convinced industry experts like Gavin Andresen. Andresen is well known for his role as the Director of the Bitcoin Foundation.

Andresen is on record saying he was “convinced beyond reasonable doubt” that Dr. Wright was, indeed, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Judge Explains Dr. Wright’s Evidence

Judge Mellor cleared the air for many curious souls in the crypto industry. Today, his written judgment solidifies Satoshi Nakamoto’s mysterious identity—a key aspect within the crypto industry.

In his ruling, the judge says that Dr. Wright repeatedly and extensively lied to the court. According to Judge Mellor, the defendant presented false evidence during oral cross-examination to support his claim. Dr. Wright also forged documents to support his claim.

High Court Issues Ruling

Today, Judge Mellor issued the long-awaited ruling on the COPA vs CSW case. In the written declaration, Judge Mellor wrote:

“First, that Dr Wright is not the author of the Bitcoin White Paper. Second, Dr Wright is not the person who adopted or operated under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto in the period between 2008 and 2011. Third, Dr Wright is not the person who created the Bitcoin system. Fourth, Dr Wright is not the author of the initial versions of the Bitcoin Software.”

This ruling brings an end to one of the longest feuds in the crypto industry.

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

