Trump-linked Dominari partners with CZ-backed blockchain on crypto ETFs

Dominari, a finance company tied to Donald Trump’s sons, is now in a joint venture with a Bitcoin-based blockchain project backed by Changpeng “CZ” Zhao to create new platforms for digital assets and crypto ETFs.

This decision puts Trump-connected capital next to the crypto empire of the Binance co-founder, who served a prison sentence in 2024.

According to a statement released Friday, Dominari Securities, the investment banking arm of Dominari Holdings, is working directly with Hemi, a blockchain project built on top of Bitcoin, to increase the usage of the Hemi token.

Dominari is involved at multiple levels. American Ventures, where Dominari holds the majority stake, also made a strategic investment in Hemi. The exact amount wasn’t made public.

Hemi, which just raised $15 million in fresh capital from backers like YZi Labs, Republic Digital, and Crypto.com, is now positioning itself as a key Bitcoin-layer solution with institutional interest. Co-founded by Matthew Roszak, a long-time crypto backer and close ally of CZ, the project is now tied into a wider political and financial web.

Dominari’s headquarters sits inside Trump Tower in Manhattan, and the firm has played a visible role in deals tied to the former president’s circle. Its parent company brought in Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as advisers. In June, the firm got involved with SRM Entertainment, a struggling toy company, and helped flip it into a new entity called Tron Inc.

That firm plans to start accumulating TRX, the native token of Justin Sun’s Tron blockchain. Justin, too, has poured money into Trump-linked crypto projects and coins.

CZ, who stepped down from Binance leadership after a $4.3 billion settlement with U.S. regulators, served four months in prison. He’s publicly said he applied for a pardon.

This partnership means Dominari is expanding beyond advising Trump-friendly ventures. It’s now funneling capital and institutional clout into projects that sit directly on Bitcoin’s base layer. The plan is to create access points for ETFs and regulated crypto exposure, but with roots in Trump-affiliated money and CZ’s post-Binance ecosystem.

