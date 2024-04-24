Dogeverse, PEPE, and BONK Skyrocket: The Beginning of Another Meme Coin Season?

Dogeverse, Slothana, Pepe, and Bonk are the top meme coins of this week. While Pepe and Bonk have recorded double-digit spikes, the Dogeverse presale just crossed the $10M milestone.

Slothana (SLOTH), on the other hand, is preparing for a presale sell-out in 4 days after raising more than $15M. It is one of the most successful presales of 2024.

🚀🌕 Prepare for a moonshot as we ready the engines of the Slothship! 🌿🦥 With the launch just around the corner, our slothful crew is gearing up for an epic journey through the crypto cosmos. Buckle up and hold onto your branches, because there's just 6 days to go 🌌🌟… pic.twitter.com/yHBrE3NP5x — Slothana (@SlothanaCoin) April 22, 2024

The Beginning of Another Meme Coin Season?

Meme coins like Pepe, Bonk, and Dogwifhat have been making strides up the charts in double digits this week. Bitcoin halving hasn’t translated to a broader market bull run yet. But the meme coin market has chosen to start early.

While top gainers like Pepe, Bonk, and Dogwifhat are trending, strategic investors have their eyes on Dogeverse and Slothana.

Why? These two new meme coins have yet to launch on crypto exchanges. They have higher upside potential than top meme coins.

They are now selling for fixed discounted prices. The low prices give investors a profitable entry point into the investment.

Second, they have a lower initial capital when compared to established meme coins. In other words, they have the potential to generate higher returns for new investors.

For a better perspective, Pepe has climbed just 50% over the last seven days. But a new meme coin like Dogeverse can pump 30X to 50X (3000% to 5000%) if it manages to retain the attention of the market.

Judging by the presale activity, these new meme coins have the attention of the market now.

Dogeverse Crosses $10M Presale Milestone

Within just two weeks of its presale launch, Dogeverse has become a meme coin sensation. What’s the big deal?

Most meme coins thrive on hype alone. Not very long. But strategic investors have learned that early entry and exit strategies can yield high returns from meme coins. Securing the tokens in the early stages mitigates the risks to a good extent and maximizes the returns.

Dogeverse offers unique value propositions that have high long-term relevance. In other words, it stands apart from other presale meme coins.

How? With a multichain infrastructure unlike anything seen before in the meme coin market.

It enables seamless transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems like Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base –– all with minimal fees. This flexibility allows investors to tap into cross-chain opportunities.

The multichain infrastructure not only offers technical competence, but also speculative potential.

It aligns with the current trends in the meme coin market, where blockchain labels like Solana or Ethereum are high in demand. The project taps into all these trends at once.

The “doge” label further adds to the appeal.

The smart contract is validated by audits from Coinsult. The project has taken care of establishing its credibility aspect right from the presale stage. For an ambitious multichain project like Dogeverse, it is important.

Staking System With Triple Digit APYs

In the current presale stage, investors can grab up to 107% staking returns per annum on their investment. The staking APY decreases as more investors stake their tokens in the pool.

Dogeverse’s staking system distributes 10% of its 200 billion supply (20 billion DOGEVERSE) as rewards. It is used up over a two-year period.

Presale Window is Closing Soon

The ongoing $DOGEVERSE presale offers the exclusive opportunity to buy the token at fixed discounted rates.

The optimistic sentiment in the broader crypto market, coupled with the high relevance of the multichain project, could pave the path for a significant price surge upon launch. The growing social media engagement has intensified the FOMO and presale activity around Dogeverse.

To stay updated on the presale progress and milestones, investors can utilize the widget on the project’s website homepage.

$99BTC Ranks High Among Utility Coins

99Bitcoins ($99BTC) is another cryptocurrency with high potential this season. Capitalizing on the Bitcoin-halving momentum, the project is seeing large interest.

The established platform has an excellent track record in the crypto education sector. The website is a rich resource for crypto beginners and experts alike. Through interactive modules, quizzes, and tutorials, it makes crypto fun for everyone.

99Bitcoins has played a key role in lowering the technical entry barrier into the crypto sector.

The project is launching a native token called $99BTC now, as part of its learn-to-earn integration. For more details about the radical new education system and the $99BTC presale, visit the official 99Bitcoins website.