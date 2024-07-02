Dogecoin Price Prediction From July: Can Doge Hit $0.2?

Meme coins have stolen the thunder from other cryptocurrencies in 2024, and excitement is building around market leader Dogecoin.

Could July be the month when DOGE hits $0.2? Let’s find out.

Dogecoin Is Teetering on a Huge Rally

DOGE is up 83% this year, but that could be a drop in the ocean compared to what’s to come.

It is currently trading at the bottom of a long-term range, which indicates that the next upward wave is close.

After peaking at $0.222 in March, DOGE has pulled back to $0.12, providing room for approximately an 83% rise to recover.

While it’s been a difficult couple of months for DOGE due to the broader crypto market’s pullback, things might be about to turn around.

Prominent trader Cryptoknight suggests that Dogecoin is primed to experience an “expansion phase” soon.

The analyst anticipates DOGE will catapult to highs of $1.

While that’s a longer-term outlook, the analyst’s chart depicts DOGE at the bottom of its consolidation range.

Should this support hold, we can expect a move toward the top of the range (around $0.22) in the coming weeks.

The analyst also set three price targets on the Dogecoin chart: $0.5, $0.7, and $1.

If the prediction is accurate, we could expect Dogecoin to rally toward $0.5 in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Jake Wujastyk is bracing for a monumental Dogecoin bounce, noting that it is currently trading at a diagonal support that has been respected since Q3 2023.

“Potential strong move off the diagonal trend zone this week.”

Meanwhile, the broader crypto market has also enjoyed a bullish start to July.

So, coupled with analysts’ support for Dogecoin, there’s every chance it will rally this month.

However, Dogecoin is not the only meme coin with a bullish outlook for July.

Dogecoin-inspired Play-to-Earn (P2E) meme coin PlayDoge is also gaining pace as its presale total raise surges past $5 million.

Analyst Backs PlayDoge For 10X – Is This the Next Big Meme Coin?

It’s been a triumphant market debut for the new P2E meme coin PlayDoge as its presale raises $5 million.

The project is based on the hit 1990s Tamagotchi game, inviting nostalgic gamers to relieve their childhood while generating real crypto rewards.

However, the project’s meme coin allure and proximity to Dogecoin adds a fresh outlook.

This establishes a new stream of speculative demand and taps into the meme coin sector’s whopping $48 billion market cap.

We’ve seen other meme coins like Floki and Shiba Inu take this approach, both of which are valued at billions of dollars now.

And to sweeten the pot, PlayDoge is offering investors massive staking rewards. They can get a 113% APY, which will decrease as the staking pool grows.

The use case has been a hit with investors and analysts alike.

For instance, in a video on YouTube, Jacob Bury dubbed PlayDoge as a “10x potential” project.

The PlayDoge presale follows a multi-tiered pricing structure. This means the price will rise as the ICO progresses.

It is currently priced at $0.00514, but this will rise shortly.

As such, prospective investors should act fast to secure the most value.

