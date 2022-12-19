logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE/USD declines to $0.07498 after a downward trend

DOGE

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Dogecoin shows a bearish trend
  • DOGE/USD is facing resistance at $0.07959
  • Dogecoin is facing support at $0.07461

Dogecoin price analysis shows that the price has been moving downward today as the bears have been aggressively pursuing the lead. As the bears took control of the market during the past two weeks, the price fell to an extreme low. Similar patterns were seen throughout the day when intense selling pressure caused the price to drop to $0.07498.  The market is facing support at $0.07461 while resistance lies at $0.07959.The DOGE/USD pair has a 24-hour trading volume of $412,013,294, with a market capitalization of $9,928,712,416.

Contents hide
1 Dogecoin price analysis for 1 day: Bearish signal intensifies
1.1 The 24-hour Dogecoin price analysis shows that the price dropped to the $0.07498 level, making it clear that the price has been on the decline for the previous few hours. Over the last 24 hours, the coin has lost 5.43 percent of its value at the time of writing. The price trend is lower today; it appears to be going in a neutral direction. The moving average is relatively at a lower position, i.e. $0.0837.
2 DOGE/USD 4-hour price analysis: Dogecoin prices stabilize at $0.07498
2.1 The 4-hour dogecoin price demonstrates that the DOGE/USD pair touched highs of $0.07959 and lows of $0.07461 and is trading at $0.07498 at the moment. Since it lost almost 5.43% of its value in the previous four hours, the market has been in decline. Given the market’s present high level of selling pressure, the downward trend is anticipated to continue.
3 Dogecoin price analysis conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis for 1 day: Bearish signal intensifies

The 24-hour Dogecoin price analysis shows that the price dropped to the $0.07498 level, making it clear that the price has been on the decline for the previous few hours. Over the last 24 hours, the coin has lost 5.43 percent of its value at the time of writing. The price trend is lower today; it appears to be going in a neutral direction. The moving average is relatively at a lower position, i.e. $0.0837.
image 387
DOGE/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The SMA line is currently moving downward, demonstrating a pessimistic market trend. The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) for DOGE/USD is below the signal line, which reveals that the downward trend is going to continue in the near future. The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 44.94, which shows that market sentiment remains bearish. 

DOGE/USD 4-hour price analysis: Dogecoin prices stabilize at $0.07498

The 4-hour dogecoin price demonstrates that the DOGE/USD pair touched highs of $0.07959 and lows of $0.07461 and is trading at $0.07498 at the moment. Since it lost almost 5.43% of its value in the previous four hours, the market has been in decline. Given the market’s present high level of selling pressure, the downward trend is anticipated to continue.
image 386
DOGE/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The 50 SMA is currently at $0.0771, and the 200 SMA is at $0.0722, which shows that the path of least resistance is downward, as the 200 SMA is well above the current market price. The RSI indicator for the DOGE/USD pair is currently at 32.25, which indicates that the market is oversold at the moment and that there might be a price rebound in the market soon. The MACD indicator is currently in the bearish zone as the signal line is above the MACD line.

Dogecoin price analysis conclusion

In conclusion, the Dogecoin market is currently experiencing a bearish trend as a result of the intense selling pressure. Given that the market’s attitude is still negative, the decline is anticipated to persist. Regarding the current economic situation, investors continue to be cautious. If there is further selling pressure, prices will keep dropping.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Derrick Clinton

Derrick Clinton

Derrick is a freelance writer with an interest in blockchain and cryptocurrency. He works mostly on crypto projects' problems and solutions, offering a market outlook for investments. He applies his analytical talents to theses.

Related News

Hot Stories

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE/USD declines to $0.07498 after a downward trend
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Uniswap price analysis: UNI oscillates towards $5.0 support as the wall of sellers appears
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC still bouncing around in a falling wedge, bullish rally incoming?
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Litecoin price analysis: LTC falls to $62.00 as bulls fail to defend $64.00
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
'Crypto mom' calls out SEC’s Howey Test on crypto
19 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Just in: Binance.US agrees to buy Voyager Digital’s assets  for $1.022B
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Best crypto memes of the day - December 19th
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - December 19th
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - December 19th
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Bankrupt FTX leveraged former Wirecard partner to facilitate Chinese transactions
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here