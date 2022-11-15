Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE at $0.08758 as bearish trend takes over

Dogecoin price analysis shows a Bearish trend setting up after a continuous bullish momentum for the past few days. Bulls were in the lead from yesterday’s high of $0.09057 to the present low at $0.08419. The downtrend was confirmed with a break below the support at $0.08419 and a failure to hold on to the short-term DOGE is likely to face more bearish pressure in the coming days.

The key resistance to watch out for will be at $0.09077, as this level represents a crucial Fibonacci retracement level from the previous DOGE rally and could signal a reversal if breached. The DOGE/USD has a trading volume of around $808 million and a market capitalization of $11.67 billion.

DOGE/USD 1-Day price chart: Bears pulling the price below $0.09077 resistance level

In the 1-day chart, the Dogecoin price analysis shows prices are going down for the cryptocurrency due to continuous bearish pressure from the last few hours. Still, as is seen in the charts, volatility is also increasing by a significant margin, indicating uncertainty and may favor bears further. Though the bulls provided some competition, bears are winning the lead as of now.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands indicate a volatile situation as the higher end of the band stands at the $0.145 mark while the lower end stands at the $0.062 mark. The relative strength index (RSI) index is 56.42, which is already near the overbought figures. The MA indicator shows a bearish crossover as the price is currently at $0.0883,and is likely to move down further.

Dogecoin price analysis: Bearish Trend prevailing amid limiting volatility

The 4-hour Dogecoin price analysis shows that bears are providing tremendous resistance to the surging price due to the previous bullish momentum by decreasing the price to $0.08758, respectively. The volatility is still there but seems to be on a limiting trend again at this time, as can be seen in the 4-hour chart, which may also provide some cushion to the bulls in the near future.

DOGE/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands’ values are as follows; the upper Bollinger band is touching the $0.0926 mark whereas the lower band is at the $0.0822 mark. The RSI index is also receding towards a neutral range, and the figure is 46.04 as per the Dogecoin price analysis. The Moving Average (MA) has been $0.0866 but it is likely to move up soon.

Dogecoin price analysis conclusion

From the above Dogecoin price analysis, we can say that sellers dominated the market, proved by the incredible bearish momentum dictating the price movement. The bearish trend is expected to continue in the near future, and DOGE may see further price drops unless it can recapture its bullish momentum.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.