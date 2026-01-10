Dogecoin reveals expansion plans with Japanese firm partnerships

Dogecoin has announced expansion plans with strategic partnerships with two Japanese firms. The plans were outlined by the House of Doge, a corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation. Per the agreement, the foundation has established a roadmap for collaboration rather than launching a single product.

The House of Doge is the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation. It is committed to advancing Dogecoin as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. The division has plans to build a secure and scalable infrastructure to integrate Dogecoin into everyday commerce. This way, the asset can be used for real-world use.

According to its roadmap, the partnership is expected to focus on regulated tokenization, payment integrations, and real-world asset initiatives tailored to the market in Japan.

Dogecoin enters Japan with new partnerships

The agreement is between House of Doge, abc Co., Ltd. and ReYuu Japan Inc. The agreement notes that the firms will combine their strengths to ensure the framework is successful. House of Doge will be in charge of carrying out infrastructure investment and broader ecosystem development. ReYuu Japan is expected to handle development and local market integration. On the other hand, abc will oversee smart-contract development, regulations, and other aspects.

Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge, said the move shows the company’s focus on utility and the growth of its ecosystem. He also added that Japan is a natural and culturally available market for DOGE, highlighting that the country embraces digital innovation.

The partnership will also focus on the promotion of gold-backed stablecoins and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization under the green list program announced by Japan.

The company has also decided to use the program because it wants to follow the regulation and compliance measures set by Japan. This way, it will rely less on the meme status of the asset.

While the company refused to include the kind of assets that would be tokenized in its announcement, the framework indicates an interest in financial products and next-generation Web3 applications that have been regulated by the right agencies in Japan.

The partnership could help the declining asset

House of Doge mentioned that the collaboration aims for localized and responsible expansion of Dogecoin initiatives, though it did not disclose timelines. In addition, it did not include participating merchants or the fact that it will carry out pilot programs.

The organization also reinforced its commitment to establishing Dogecoin as a widely accepted global currency using infrastructure investments. According to reports, the program will include payments, financial products, and a shift from cultural relevance to practical utility.

Meanwhile, analysts have mentioned that Dogecoin is poised for significant growth in the crypto market over the coming years. The digital asset has been on a decline since last year, with analysts noting its limited ETF inflows as another factor.

According to reports, the demand for Dogecoin ETFs slowed in the past few months, with Grayscale and Bitwise DOGE ETFs recording just $2 million in inflows since the approval in November.

The funds now hold about $5 million in assets, but this is much lower compared to other altcoins. It is also a small percentage relative to its large market capitalization of over $20 billion. In addition, futures open interest also dropped from a year-to-date high of $5.2 billion to about $1.48 billion.

While data has shown that there is limited demand for Dogecoin, the House of DOGE is hoping to tap into the population of Japan and other Asian regions in hopes of a reversal of fortunes.

