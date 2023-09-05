Dogecoin community rallies behind Elon Musk and X in battle against ADL 

TL;DR Breakdown

Description The Dogecoin community stands firmly behind tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and the newly rebranded X (formerly Twitter) in their ongoing battle against the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) over free speech issues. The controversy revolves around allegations that ADL’s actions have negatively impacted advertising revenue on the platform, prompting Musk to consider a defamation lawsuit against the … Read more

The Dogecoin community stands firmly behind tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and the newly rebranded X (formerly Twitter) in their ongoing battle against the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) over free speech issues. The controversy revolves around allegations that ADL’s actions have negatively impacted advertising revenue on the platform, prompting Musk to consider a defamation lawsuit against the international Jewish non-governmental organization.

Elon Musk has vocally criticized the Anti-Defamation League, alleging their pressure on advertisers has led to a decline in advertising revenue. He claims this is a direct result of the ADL’s influence on businesses to distance themselves from platforms that don’t align with their views or policies. Musk’s response has been to consider legal action against the ADL, claiming that their actions infringe upon the principles of free speech.

The Dogecoin community stands with Musk and X

The Dogecoin community, known for its enthusiastic support of Musk, has rallied behind him and X in their fight against the ADL’s alleged interference with free speech. Musk has consistently advocated for free expression on the platform, and the Dogecoin community shares his commitment to this principle.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, often known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, and DogeDesigner have supported Musk and X in their battle against censorship. Musk has urged the Dogecoin community to voice their disagreement with any attempts to limit free speech on the platform.

To stop what they see as ADL’s attempts to censor free speech, a Change.org petition has been initiated. Elon Musk has thrown his support behind this petition, promising to restore free speech on X. The petition has garnered significant attention and has been shared by prominent members of the Dogecoin community.

Elon Musk’s defamation lawsuit

In a bold move, Elon Musk is preparing to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League. Musk has vowed to release all relevant data related to the ADL and other organizations pushing for censorship on the X platform as part of this legal action. This legal battle underscores Musk’s commitment to defending the principles of free speech and challenging what he perceives as undue influence by external entities.

DOGE price recovers amid community support

Amid the growing show of solidarity from the Dogecoin community and Musk’s determination to fight for free speech, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has notably recovered. The price of DOGE has experienced a 1% recovery in response to the community’s support for Elon Musk and X in their struggle against the ADL. As of the latest data, DOGE trades at $0.063, with a 24-hour trading range between $0.0624 and $0.0637.

Although the trading volume had been relatively low due to concerns in September, recent developments have sparked a 10% increase in trading activity over the past 24 hours. This uptick in trading volume suggests renewed interest from traders and investors closely monitoring the situation.

Conclusion

The Dogecoin community’s unwavering support for Elon Musk and X in their battle against the Anti-Defamation League showcases the importance of free speech principles in the digital age. Musk’s determination to defend these principles, even through a defamation lawsuit, has reinvigorated the DOGE market, leading to a price recovery and increased trading volume. The ongoing developments highlight the power of cryptocurrency communities to rally behind causes they believe in and influence the broader discourse on free speech in the digital realm.