New Orleans, US, 23rd February, 2022, Chainwire

DiveWallet is a functional cross-chain wallet committed to safeguarding the assets of crypto users while making the virtual currency sector more practical. The wallet is scheduled for release in Q3 of 2022.

The wallet developers are excited to announce the launch of their DiveWallet Token on the Spark Launchpad on March 5, 2022. The initial token supply is 1 quadrillion, part of which will be offered to investors in three phases: the private sale, presale, and public launch. The capital raised from the coin offering will help fund wallet development.

The initial token allocation will see 22% channeled toward increasing liquidity to raise the price floor for the DiveWallet native token. Early bird investors had a chance to grab 10% of the tokens during the now completed private sale. Crypto enthusiasts who missed out on the initial sale will be offered 29% of the tokens during the presale event.

The community-centric protocol will disburse 6% of coins to the team wallet to support the development of DiveWallet and its utility token. Moreover, the dedicated team plans to send 33% of tokens to the burn wallet to generate value for holders.

DiveWallet offers Real Utility to the Crypto Community!

The experienced DiveWallet team is developing some interesting ideas for their crypto wallet that promise to generate volume for holders in the future. The DiveWallet reflection Token will offer real utility via its wallet that integrates advanced security and tokenomic features than standard trust wallets.

DiveWallet promises to be more than just an ordinary wallet with its ability to record the Dollar-Cost-Average (DCA) information and the initial amount invested. Users will leverage the wallet to access an accurate and in-depth analysis of their crypto holdings.

The upcoming product will also give investors peace of mind via instant alerts when their wallet connects to any Web 3.0 address. Furthermore, users will have the option to choose a price source from leading crypto tracking websites, including Coinmarketcap, Poocoin, Dextools, and more.

DiveWallet Tokenomics and Security Features

The DiveWallet tokenomics are unique in that they don’t charge a team or marketing charge. Instead, the protocol deducts a small transaction tax that rewards DiveWallet token holders with 13% BUSD reflections while allowing the team wallet to build capital without a per-transaction tax.

Profits gained through token reflections will fund the development of the cross-chain wallet, bringing unprecedented safety and practicality to the crypto space. The project backers promise to continue supporting the development of DiveWallet via strategic partnerships and private investments.

To instill trust in crypto investors, the DiveWallet team recently completed a comprehensive smart contract audit conducted by blockchain security provider InterFi.

About DiveWallet

DiveWallet aims to introduce the next step in digital assets storage by bringing unrivaled security and functionality to tried and tested software. The project seeks to make crypto safe and practical via advanced tokenomics and unprecedented wallet security features.

The DiveWallet technical and marketing team is based in the U.S. but aims to expand its wallet functionality and build a community of holders worldwide.

The DiveWallet community keeps growing 100% organically and is fast approaching the 1000 member milestone on Discord. To keep up with the token whitelist/launch info and connect with the team and community, check out the links below:

| Email | Telegram | Discord | Twitter | Reddit |

Gavin Langston

info@divewallet.net