TL;DR Breakdown

BAYC says Discord was compromised

NFT of $68,000 Stolen.

Discord seems to be the new target of hackers

Bored Ape Yacht Club(BAYC) confirmed this morning that its Discord group had been hacked. Through their Twitter handle, they stated the cyber attack was dealt with quickly; nevertheless, the NFT collection advised its collectors against minting tokens for now.

“STAY SAFE. Do not mint anything from any Discord right now. A webhook in our Discord was briefly compromised. We caught it immediately but please know: we are not doing any April Fools stealth mints/airdrops etc. Other Discords are also being attacked right now.” BAYC tweeted.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) – which consists of 10,000 distinct ape-themed digitalized images- was released for pre-sale in April 2021 by Yuga Labs. Presently, it ranks as the most expensive NFT collection valued at $1.2 million ETH – 3.9 billion dollars. Following the remarkable success of their first product, Yuga Labs have developed and released two other NFT collections, namely Mutant Ape Yacht Club(MAYC) and Mutant Ape Kennel Club (MAKC).

All NFT owners of these tokens are hosted on a common Discord group that was accessed by a hacker per a report by PeckShield, a security company for blockchain projects. The hacker uploaded a phishing link masked as ‘stealth NFT mint’ which facilitated the stealing of Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT (#8662) – worth 21 ETH – the equivalent of $68,000. Following reports of the heist, information from CoinMarketCap states Apecoin(APE), the BAYC’s utility token, has seen its market price drop from $14 to $12.8.

Discord Servers Under Attack Amidst Continous Crypto Heists.

Hacking Discord groups has grown into a common trend among cryptocurrency thieves. Recently, the Rear Bear NFTs collection reported a similar occurrence which caused the loss of assets worth over $790,000 by its members. Also today, following BAYC’s warning, tweeps have made claims stating the Discord of Doodles -another famous NFT collection- have also been compromised. However, no statement to confirm or deny these claims has been issued by the NFT’s team.

Over the last decade, there have been several major heists in the crypto community such as the theft of NEM tokens worth $532 million from CoinCheck in 2018 and the Polygon Network loss of $610 million in 2021. Last week, the world witnessed the biggest crypto heist, when Ronin Network was accessed by hackers and a sum of $620 million stolen. These occurrences are majorly due to the heavy dependence of cryptocurrency on the internet making the digital assets highly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.