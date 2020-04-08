Digital wallet fees have become a major concern to crypto users. However, the coronavirus pandemic fight has pushed many firms to look for ways to help the vulnerable in the society. Paladyum Electronic Money and Payment Systems (PeP), a digital wallet based in Turkey has jumped in to the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative aims at urging the public to stay indoors. The global support will see free transactions between Turkey and Europe. The campaign will however come to an end on April 22.

Public health concerns and digital wallet fees freezing.

The pandemic has hit all the sectors of the global economy. Any little help goes a long way in helping the vulnerable population. While announcing the drive, a member of Paladyum Electronic Money and Payment Systems board, Artun Kumrulu says:

“PeP goal is to make their customer life easy since public health is part of their vision. We aim to meet the cash needs of our customers and encourage the public to continue to stay indoors. Our campaign will provide convenience and help our customers reach their loved ones without the need of going outside.”

Digital wallet fees waiver in support of coronavirus fight

With the global pandemic, the need to affordable cross border money transfer is growing making the move relevant. Banks have ignores the souring number of migrants and students, a situation that has been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This has made cross border remittances expensive and complex.

Individual isolation, avoiding physical currencies and social distancing are some measures being taken to reduce the virus spread making digital wallets ideal for transactions. What’s more; traditional remittances are slow, expensive and has been overtaken by currency digitalization.

Digital wallet fees suspension adds safety in coronavirus pandemic fight

The pandemic has created a global emergency situation which calls for fast, reliable and secure way to send money to the affected populations. According to the Clear Junction CEO Dima Cats: