Digital asset investment products see $3.17B in weekly inflows

Digital asset investment products pulled in $3.17 billion last week, pushing YTD inflows to an ATH of $48.7 billion despite price corrections linked to U.S.-China tariff wars. The weekly ETP volumes totaled $53 billion, trading volumes hit all-time highs, and Friday’s daily volume closed at $15.3 billion.

CoinShares research data also revealed that Bitcoin ETFs led the way with $2.67 billion in inflows, followed by Ethereum ETFs with $338 million, Solana ETFs in third place with $93.3 million, and XRP ETFs recording $61.6 million in inflows. However, their combined AUM dropped by 7% to $242 billion.

Cryptopolitan reported on October 8 that digital asset investment products had inflows of $5.95 billion during the first week of October, marking the highest single-week inflows since the beginning of 2025. Most of these inflows were from Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana ETFs as concerns over interest rates, inflation, and government shutdowns left investors wary of traditional markets.

CoinShares breaks down flows by provider and asset



CoinShares research data, as of the close of October 10, showed that BlackRock’s iShares led the providers category with weekly flows of $3.36 billion, MTD inflows of $5.34 billion, YTD inflows of $38.97 billion, and over $110 billion in AUM. It was followed by the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with weekly inflows of $89 million, MTD inflows of $427 million, YTD inflows of $992 million, and $24.192 billion in AUM.

21Shares had the next highest inflows, with weekly inflows of $92 million, MTD inflows of $14 million, YTD inflows of $393 million, and about $5.8 billion in AUM. Bitwise followed it with weekly inflows of $40 million, MTD inflows of $181 million, YTD inflows of $354 million, and $5.47 billion in AUM.

However, Grayscale and ARK 21 recorded similar performances with weekly outflows of $110 million and $12 million, respectively. Their YTD outflows stood at over $1.75 billion and $125 million, respectively, but both managed positive MTD flows of $13 million and $75 million, respectively.

CoinShares XBT Provider was the only provider with complete negative flows, recording weekly outflows of $27 million, MTD outflows of $37 million, and YTD outflows of $735 million. However, ProShares only recorded weekly outflows of $22 million but had cumulative MTD inflows of $85 million and YTD inflows of $1.49 billion.

Bitcoin ETFs recorded positive flows last week

Bitcoin ETFs recorded weekly inflows of $2.67 billion and MTD inflows of $5.13 billion, bringing their YTD inflows to an ATH of $30.21 billion and boosting their AUM to $188.69 billion. However, this year’s YTD inflows are well below the $41.7 billion recorded over the same period in 2024. Friday’s daily inflows were only $0.39 million, although volumes on price correction for the day were at $10.4 billion, the highest on record.

Ethereum ETFs also saw weekly inflows of $338.3 million and MTD of $1.07 billion, bringing their YTD inflows to $13.99 billion. Their AUM remained above $36 billion despite Friday’s outflow of $172 million, the largest of any digital asset.

However, inflows of Solana (SOL) ETFs and XRP ETFs slowed to $93.3 million and $61.6 million, respectively, despite the hype surrounding the launch of SOL and XRP U.S. ETFs. XRP ETFs also performed poorly with MTD outflows of $51.6 million, as SUI, LTC, Cardano, and Chainlink ETFs recorded positive flows throughout.

The U.S. towered above other countries in the “Flows by Exchange Country” category, recording weekly inflows of $3.01 billion, MTD inflows of $6.17 billion, YTD inflows of $45.28 billion, and $169.83 billion in AUM.

Switzerland had the next-best weekly inflow performance, with digital asset investment products generating $132 million, more than double Germany’s $53.5 million. However, Germany had comparatively better MTD and YTD inflows at $117.4 million and $1.85 billion, respectively.

