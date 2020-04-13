DigiByte and Autumn have joined the popular Covid19 Alert app in a bid to contribute towards the world’s fight against Coronavirus. AutumnID is based on DigiByte and is the world’s first-ever password generator powered by blockchain. The entry of both these robust blockchain solutions will undoubtedly empower the Covid19 Alert app in its battle against the pandemic.

Initiatives that can contribute to get out of the #corona crisis are commendable and useful. @DigiByteCoin, the #DigiByte Foundation and @ANTUMID are happy to announce today that we have joined the consortium of the (privacy proof) Covid-19 Alert! App.https://t.co/HxsnUOJCn8 pic.twitter.com/4ax2t713Mt — DigiByte Foundation (@DGB_Foundation) April 13, 2020

DigiByte Foundation announced the collaboration on Twitter on 13 April 2020. For the uninitiated, blockchain industry experts have joined hands to create the Covid19 Alert app. App users are alerted if they come in close proximity or physical contact with an infected person. It uses Bluetooth technology to determine the proximity or contact distance.

Covid19 Alert App protects users and respects their privacy

Governments around the world are using similar apps for contact tracing and identifying potential infections. However, the Covid19 Alert app has privacy at its core. Unlike other apps, Covid19 Alert ensures that the user’s privacy is not violated as it doesn’t collect extensive user data. Moreover, the app does not share private data with third parties. Blockchain technology makes sure that the data remains safe and anonymous.

The Covid19 Alert team claims data may be shared internally. However, the staff is under obligation to ensure user privacy is not violated. As the app alerts the user about a potential infectious encounter, it helps safeguard life and also prevent the spread of the virus. Most importantly, it pre-empts the infection and helps the user avoid specific contacts and therefore prevent the spread.

Blockchain to the rescue

Additionally, the Covid19 Alert app also helps the user track their symptoms. As users feed in their health parameters and symptoms, the app guides them to take necessary precautions. Users are graded as per high, medium, or low-risk categories. In case they are at risk, it can guide the user on self-isolating and quarantine to prevent further spread of the virus.

By allowing users to report the symptoms experienced by them, the app warns the user by showing them if the risks associated with their symptoms are low, medium, or high. This enables users to self-isolate and prevent spreading the virus to other people. The launch date of the Covid19 Alert app is approaching soon on both the Android Play Store and Apple App Store.