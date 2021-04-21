TL;DR Breakdown

German’s leading exchange organization, Deutsche Börse Group, is planning to delist Coinbase shares from its trading venues, Xetra and Frankfurt stock exchange. According to the report on Wednesday, the COIN stocks will be removed from both trading platforms after the trading session on Friday.

Deutsche Boerse said a wrong reference code was mistakenly used on the exchanges for Coinbase shares.

“The reason for the de-listing is a missing reference data for these shares. […] the de-listing would apply until further notice,” the Deutsche Boerse said.

Coinbase needs to apply for an LEI

When the shares of crypto exchange were listed on the trading platforms, a so-called LEI code was mistakenly used for it. Shares with such a reference code need identification and should meet regulatory requirements before they are listed for trading on the stock exchanges. Hence, the cryptocurrency exchange would have to apply for the reference code in order for the COIN stocks to continue trading on Xetra and the Frankfurt stock exchange.

“The only way for Coinbase to resume trading is for the issuer to apply for an LEI,” Deutsche Boerse added.

The leading US-based crypto exchange launched on NASDAQ via direct listing last week. Coinbase became the first crypto company to go public, which was a historic moment for the industry. When the exchange began trading on NASDAQ, it had a valuation of over $100 billion at the time.

However, COIN has been trading below the listing price. During the time of writing, COIN was trading at $321, according to TradingView. The exchange now has a market valuation of $85.40 billion.