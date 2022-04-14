-, -, 14th April, 2022, Chainwire

Oasis.app , the platform enabling DeFi users to borrow and multiply their exposure to cryptocurrencies, as well as earn on their assets, has raised $6 million in funding during a Series A funding round led by Libertus Capital . Other investors, including Road Capital and high profile angels in the DeFi space also contributed to the funding round. The $6 million in funding was received in both cash and crypto.

This funding follows the project’s initial seed round of $5M from UDHC Finance back in June 2021 when Oasis was taken out of the Maker Foundation as part of it’s dissolution.

The Oasis.app team will utilize this latest funding to further develop their product offering, expand their team, and improve their brand identity.

“We’re excited to partner with the Oasis team as they continue to build out products and tools that enable DeFi users to seamlessly and safely deploy their capital. The Oasis team has so far built the no. 1 DeFi app to interact with the Maker Protocol. With this funding, we look forward to them bringing their world class smart contract and security expertise into the broader DeFi ecosystem”, said Libertus.

“It’s been an incredible journey so far. We’re proving our vision of becoming the most trusted place in DeFi to deploy and manage capital. This latest funding allows Oasis.app to scale the features our community will be looking for next. As a team we are humbled to be working with such incredible investors who are already taking us forward with their experience of this space.

This is a big-time for DeFi as users are not only seeing the potential but finding the tech to access it. It’s still early days for DeFi and we are excited to be driving the next phase of adoption.” Chris Bradbury, Oasis.app CEO

About Oasis.app

Oasis.app is a platform for decentralized finance. This platform can be used to swap tokens, borrow Dai against your favorite cryptocurrencies or increase your exposure against them — all in one place. Recently, the Traded Volume on the Multiply feature passed $1 Billion, after just 6 months from its release. The Oasis.app mission is to provide the most secure, trusted entry point to deploy your capital in DeFi. The team is made of passionate thinkers and builders driven to create a better user experience for all while being able to maximize returns.

For more information visit https://oasis.app.

Marketing Lead

Maria Magenes

Oasis.app

maria@oasis.app