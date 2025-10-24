DeFi perps volume soars past $1 trillion, setting record month

DeFi perpetual volume in the last 30 days reached an all-time high of $1.241 trillion on Friday after a surge in perpetual trading in October. On-chain data also showed that perps volume in the last 24 hours surpassed $45.75 billion.

Data from DeFiLlama revealed that Lighter, Aster, and Hyperliquid led in perps trading volume this month, with the rest comprising smaller decentralized exchanges. Lighter saw more than $10 billion in perps volume in the last 24 hours, with Aster and Hyperliquid recording $9.78 billion and $8.5 billion, respectively.

CEXs surpass DEXs in perps trading volume

Aster led in perps volume in the last 7 days, with $88.68 billion, while Lighter and Hyperliquid followed with $64 billion and $62 billion, respectively. However, Hyperliquid recorded the most perps volume in the last 30 days, at above $316.383 billion, followed by Lighter’s $260 billion and Aster’s $178.27 billion.

Perpetual trading in October surpassed August’s $762 billion with a week to spare, as traders continue betting big on the crypto markets. Data from DeFiLlama also showed that open interest rose to $16.84 billion, with Hyperliquid recording $7.5 billion, followed by Aster with $3.34 billion, and Lighter with $1.58 billion.



The rate at which perps trading volume is rising suggests that decentralized exchanges will finish October at about $1.3 trillion. Perps have gained interest and attracted speculative traders due to their 24/7 trading, high leverage, no expiration, and the ability for traders to profit from both rising and falling markets.

Centralized exchanges still account for the most perpetual trading volume compared to decentralized exchanges. On-chain data showed that Binance led with $70.2 billion in perp volume over the last 24 hours, followed by Bybit with around $26 billion in trading volume over the same period.

Open interest perps trading on Binance in the last 24 hours hit $30 billion, while Bybit saw $17.2 billion during the same period. On-chain data also showed that MEXC led with the most perpetuals at 1,104, followed by Binance, which offers 612 perpetual futures for trading. Gate allows around 741 perpetual trading, while Bybit offers roughly 715 perpetuals for trading.

Infinex founder Kain Warwick acknowledged that decentralized perpetual platforms have grown over the last decade, led earlier by firms like dYdX, Synthetic, and GMX. He also revealed that Hyperliquid was the first DEX to scale successfully.

The surge in perps trading volume comes amid the recent 1011 crypto market crash on October 11, which caused a massive $20 billion in forced liquidations across both decentralized and centralized exchanges. On-chain data revealed that Hyperliquid alone liquidated 1,000 wallets, with 205 wallets losing more than $1 million each. On the day before the market crash, on-chain perpetual markets hit a record single-day trading volume of $78 billion.

