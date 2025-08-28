FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCETHSECUNI

DeFi Education Fund pushes for dev protections from regulatory crackdowns

2 mins read
794103
DeFi Education Fund pushes for dev protections against regulatory crackdowns

Contents

1. The DeFi Education Fund runs campaigns for adoption and favorable regulation
2. DeFi aims to retain protections for open-source software
Share link:

In this post:

  • The DeFi Education Fund addressed another letter to the US Senate, aiming for neutrality toward blockchain developers.
  • Current drafts are still under review, and the DeFi Education Fund aims to lobby for clear regulations, while retaining the freedom to innovate.
  • DeFi regulations must also be unified and clear, avoiding local state-based solutions.

The DeFi Education Fund has gathered 100 signatories for a letter to the US Senate seeking guarantees and protections for blockchain developers to avoid prosecution and regulatory crackdowns. 

The DeFi Education Fund collected 100 signatures for its latest letter to the US Senate. The voluntary body of blockchain projects and investors aims to popularize innovation, while also calling for favorable and detailed regulations.

The fund continues to speak on behalf of over 100 organizations in the crypto space. 

The signatories include some of the biggest funds and decentralized hubs, DEXs, aggregators, and lending platforms, which have become staples for both retail and large-scale users. 

The DeFi Education Fund aims for clarity on developers and non-custodian partners, ahead of an eventual bill regulating DeFi. The fund seeks a resolution from the US Congress to “provide robust, nationwide protections for software developers and non-custodial service providers in market structure legislation. Without such protections, we cannot support a market structure bill.”

See also  Greece tightens rules for crypto business as firms brace for 24% tax on services

The DeFi Education Fund runs campaigns for adoption and favorable regulation

In the latest letter, the DeFi Education Fund addressed the Senate Committee on Banking and the Committee on Agriculture. Cryptopolitan has previously reported on the DeFi Education Fund’s efforts to secure favorable regulations for developers. The chief argument remains the drive to retain an innovation edge, with no limitations on products. 

Recently, the DeFi Education Fund also called for clear guidance on DeFi activity, aiming for a transparent path to launching compliant products. The new call arrives as DeFi is returning to levels not seen since 2022, with more growth and liquidity expected in the coming months.

DeFi hinges on software, but platforms like UniSwap have been previously targeted for offering a code-based trading venue. DeFi can almost trivially generate tokens and stablecoin liquidity, but worries have been raised about the need for regulatory authorization. In the meantime, the fund calls for regulators to make sure developers are not affected. 

In February 2025, the US Securities and Exchange Commission dismissed a lawsuit based on the Dealer Rule, opening the door to crypto innovation. Despite this, authorities have targeted various elements of on-chain interactions, including the TornadoCash mixer.

DeFi aims to retain protections for open-source software

The DeFi Education Fund pointed to existing practices and protections for open-source software, aiming to secure a similar guarantee for on-chain apps and processes. The signatories aimed to secure the status of the United States as “the crypto capital of the world,” requesting no limits on software development. 

See also  Silicon Valley bros to spend over $100M in 2026 elections in hopes of banning AI regulation

The end goal for DeFi legislation would be to treat blockchain technology as neutral infrastructure, not as a path to prosecuting developers. 

As of August 2025, the US House and Senate have accepted the drafts of the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act and the Keep Your Coins Act. The bills cover the differences between traditional finance with middleman roles and decentralized networks.

Previously, signatories have called for Congress to remain neutral in terms of technical terminology, in order not to favor certain design choices and apps, allowing free innovation among DeFi platforms. 

The new DeFi legislation would also protect American users and make them free to use self-custody, P2P transactions, swaps, and more. The current lobbying also aims to achieve a unified framework, instead of relying on state-based rules. 

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan