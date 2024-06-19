Debifi Announces Growth Roadmap at BTCPrague, Europe’s Largest Bitcoin Conference

Lugano, Switzerland, June 18th, 2024, Chainwire

Debifi, one of the leading non-custodial Bitcoin-backed lending platform, has announced a dynamic growth roadmap during BTCPrague, widely recognized as Europe's premier Bitcoin event, carries substantial weight. The association with such a reputable gathering further underscores the credibility of Debifi's growth roadmap and their dedication to revolutionizing the lending industry. The roadmap includes the significant addition of fiat payments for their Bitcoin-backed loans, marking a major milestone in the company's expansion plans.

As a global lenders aggregator, Debifi is committed to providing institutional-grade liquidity while maintaining transparency and security. The platform allows any financial institution worldwide to become a lender and compete in the free market. In alignment with their commitment to transparency and community engagement, Debifi plans to release their Debifi App as Open Source this July, embracing the power of FOSS (Free and Open Source Software). This strategic move aims to foster community building and accelerate adoption by allowing individuals to verify the security of the platform’s code.

Enhanced Security and Partnerships

Debifi has forged a significant partnership with Coinkite, a renowned provider of secure bitcoin wallets. This collaboration enables users to store their Debifi keys on Coinkite’s MK4 wallets, leveraging NFC technology for account signing and enhancing overall protection.

Furthermore, Debifi has joined forces with ACEMA Credit Czech, a.s. the leading provider of secured fiat loans in Central Europe. This partnership aims to augment Debifi’s liquidity, enabling users to access fiat loans directly deposited into their bank accounts by the end of June. By integrating fiat payments into their offerings, Debifi is allowing individuals worldwide to leverage their Bitcoin holdings while retaining ownership.

Market Landscape Impact

The current financial climate is witnessing a growing demand for secure and transparent lending solutions, particularly those that bridge the gap between traditional finance and the burgeoning Bitcoin economy. Debifi’s introduction of fiat payments and their Open Source initiative are poised to set new standards in the market, fostering increased trust and adoption among users and financial institutions alike.

Acema, impressed by Debifi’s innovative approach to securing collateral using Bitcoin, has pledged significant support by providing loan liquidity on the platform. Acema’s endorsement underscores the reliability and user-friendliness of Debifi’s solutions, further validating their commitment to security.

Leadership Insights

Max Kei, CEO of Debifi, expressed excitement about the partnership with ACEMA, stating, “”Debifi aspires to seamlessly connect traditional banking with the growing Bitcoin economy. By enhancing our liquidity through this partnership, we empower individuals who depend on traditional banking to expand their economic opportunities using Bitcoin.”

Credibility and Event Significance

Credibility and Event Significance

About Debifi

Debifi is a leading non-custodial Bitcoin-backed lending platform that provides institutional-grade liquidity while prioritizing transparency, security, and user-friendliness. By embracing FOSS and collaborating with industry leaders, Debifi aims to bridge the gap between traditional banking and the new bitcoin economy.

For more information, users can visit Debifi’s: Official Website | Twitter (X) | Linkedin

For press inquiries, users can contact:

[email protected]

Tony Nakamoto

Debifi

[email protected]



