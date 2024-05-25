Dabba To Roll Out 10,000 Hotspots For Its Demand-Driven DePIN Users

Dabba, a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN), just launched season two of its demand-driven program. The program will offer 10,000 new hotspots for purchase across the globe. Dabba’s DePIN provides internet connectivity to underserved markets in India.

The new season launched on May 23rd. In addition to the network infrastructure rollout, Dabba launched an explorer.

Dabba Launches Explorer

The Dabba Explorer tool was launched on May 23rd, alongside the official launch of Dabba’s season 2. The explorer allows users to search and discover current data hotspots and view current network performance.

Since Dabba has yet to release its mainnet, the explorer has been operating on the testnet. Dabba’s testnet has been operating on the testnet. Since the testnet went live, Dabba has deployed over 1500 hotspots.

The Dabba DePIN has supported over 15,000 unique devices and transmitted over 390 Terabytes of data. The total revenue within the two-month period the testnet has been operational reached $4.5K.

Dabba Makes Initial Deployment in India

Dabba’s mission to provide low-cost internet to underserved regions has been successful so far. In this second season, the DePIN seeks to continue solving real-world problems by providing affordable wireless data.

Dabba rolled out its initial deployment in India as it attempts to provide internet services to rural and semi-urban areas. A survey reveals that India has the second highest number of internet users globally; however, a staggering 44% of the population still lacks internet access.

Dabba Offers Season 2 DePIN Program Registration

Dabba is backed by an experienced team of professionals. The team members have previously been involved in powering Google’s public WiFi deployments in India. The team also has strong relationships with the Indian government, ensuring the DePIN follows all regulation requirements.

Currently, the Dabba DePIN is offering an early bird incentive to interested participants. People who sign up for season two of Dabba’s DePIN program will qualify for Genesis rewards.

The Dabba’s DePIN aims to impact over 150,000 Local Cable Operators (LCOs) currently operating as micro-Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

The DePIN plans to provide collaborate with these micro ISPs for hotspot deployments to provide high-speed internet to India, the world’s fifth-largest economy.