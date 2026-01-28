CZ pushes back against Binance listing criticism with DYOR comment

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder of Binance, recently responded to criticism targeting Binance’s coin listing practices in a thread on X that stemmed from an earlier opinion he shared with his followers on trading strategies.

He clarified that while exchanges do their best to filter projects they list, they still miss sometimes, and when they do, people still need to do their own research before investing in a project because, in his words, “That doesn’t mean you have to buy every project listed on an exchange, though. DYOR.”

Why is CZ drawing criticism?

CZ is no longer a Binance official, but he has been known to rise to the exchange’s defense under some circumstances, like when people make certain suggestions that hurt the brand’s reputation.

On January 25, CZ took to X to talk about his personal trading strategy. He claimed he had seen many different trading strategies over the years, but very few can beat the “buy and hold” method, which he claimed is what he uses.

He clarified that it was not financial advice, but the post quickly spread across CT, as many of his opinion pieces do, and not long after, it attracted some FUD. CZ was forced to clarify further days after the original post, as it continued to draw comments.

On January 27, he pointed out that the “buy and hold” strategy does not and can not apply to every token in existence. He emphasized that any project can fail, and most, regardless of the industry, do.

According to him, the few that stand the test of time and do succeed do so exponentially. He ended the post by advising users to do their own research, and as for those who have issues with his ideas, he urged them to unfollow him, after all, “out of sight is out of mind.”

The criticism on token listings

The person who ultimately prompted a response from CZ was a user who goes by “UnicornBitcoin” on X. The user agreed with CZ’s claim that not all coins deserve the buy-and-hold treatment, but also questioned Binance’s role as a top exchange.

They argued that the exchange’s listing criteria needs to give more priority to coins that users are able to confidently hold, as opposed to random or rug pull projects. The user also highlighted Nasdaq’s listing standards and suggested that Binance set similar standards and lead with them rather than operating as a black box.

CZ pushed back on the sentiment; he drew an analogy to traditional markets, asking if the same logic was applied to Nasdaq from 1990 onwards, how many companies would have made the cut.

He went further by pointing out that there were thousands of internet startups, many of which have fallen, but that there was no way anyone could have predicted which ones would fall and which ones would go on to become the giants we know today.

“No one can predict a project’s future development. Can you guarantee which coin will only rise and not fall? Exchanges should try to give opportunities to hardworking projects,” CZ wrote.

As far as CZ is concerned, exchanges, despite their processes, are not infallible, nor can they predict the future.

However, CZ believes users will always bear responsibility for any investment decision they make, which is why he encouraged readers to always do due diligence.

