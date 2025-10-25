Binance's CZ asks crypto companies to explore Kyrgyzstan after his 2-day tour.

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has asked crypto companies to consider Kyrgyzstan as a country with high potential for digital innovation. Zhao visited the Central Asian nation for two days to have meetings with government officials, tour national landmarks, and discuss expanding the country’s digital economy.

During his stay, Zhao held an informal meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s President, Sadyr Japarov, where the two discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in blockchain technology and attract international investment.

Zhao talked about the visit positively on social media platform X, stating he “had a great time in Kyrgyzstan” in the past two days.

“I encourage more crypto companies to explore the country too,” the former Binance CEO wrote on X early Saturday morning. Zhao and President Japarov also visited Ala-Archa National Park, an excursion shared by Presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov on Facebook.

Kyrgyzstan opens doors to cryptocurrencies, working on regulatory clarity

Kyrgyzstan is actively developing a national strategy for digital assets, introducing concepts like “state cryptocurrency reserve” and “state mining,” according to Farhat Iminov, head of the Secretariat of the National Council for the development of virtual assets and blockchain technologies under the President.

During a National Council meeting on virtual assets, Iminov told policymakers in attendance the progress made since the council’s first meeting on May 3, local news outlet Kabar reported. He reiterated that the Secretariat is focused on improving the legal and institutional environment for blockchain and virtual asset development in Kyrgyzstan with innovation-friendly policies.

The Secretariat is reportedly in talks with the Ministry of Economy and Commerce to draft amendments to the Kyrgyz Republic’s law on Virtual Assets. The changes include a legal definition of stablecoins and asset-backed tokens, commonly referred to as RWA tokens.

Additionally, the amendments envision a “regulatory sandbox” to allow the testing of innovative financial solutions in a controlled environment.

As covered by Cryptopolitan in early September, Kyrgyzstan’s parliament passed the “On Virtual Assets” bill, regulating the crypto market by clarifying the responsibilities of regulatory authorities. The law specifies that one agency will issue licenses to virtual asset service providers, while another will monitor compliance with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing standards.

Moreover, the legislation will govern miner registration, set requirements for mining equipment, and licensing procedures for virtual asset services providers (VASPs).

CZ joins Kyrgyz national council

Speaking to the press late Friday, the Secretariat confirmed that as part of a protocol decision, CZ has been included in the National Council alongside Binance regional representative Kirill Khomyakov and an advisor to the President.

Farhat Iminov said their inclusion is a significant boost to the Council’s expertise, adding that their involvement would help legislators make practical decisions, in tandem with the needs of the digital economy.

“Participation by leading global figures in blockchain will significantly strengthen the Council’s expert potential and ensure a practical focus in the decision-making process,” Iminov said.

CZ has been meeting with several international leaders to extend his influence and help Binance form more partnerships in several jurisdictions. After his release from legal proceedings in the United States in September 2024, he resumed high-profile meetings with government leaders and advisory councils worldwide.

This year alone, Zhao met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, joined blockchain advisory councils in Pakistan, and advocated for crypto adoption in Dubai and Islamabad.

As reported by Cryptopolitan on Friday, he received a pardon from US President Donald Trump almost two years after pleading guilty to failing to prevent money laundering and stepping down as CEO of Binance.

Zhao wrote a message of gratitude on X mid-flight to Kyrgyzstan, saying:

“Deeply grateful for today’s pardon and to President Trump for upholding America’s commitment to fairness, innovation, and justice. Will do everything we can to help make America the Capital of Crypto and advance web3 worldwide.”

Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates his net worth at $58 billion, accumulated through his ownership in Binance and investments through his family office, YZi Labs. Although he lost his top seat at the exchange, CZ still has a massive influence over the Binance blockchain ecosystem, hosting roughly $8.7 billion in assets.

