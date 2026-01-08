Changpeng Zhao publicly posted on January 8, 2026, that his upcoming book has no connection to the Binance Life meme coin.

The Binance founder clarified that the Chinese version will be titled “币安人生” while the English edition will carry a different title. CZ stated he does not hold any Binance Life meme coin and has no intention to do so.

CZ announces memoir title for Chinese version

CZ stated on January 8 that he might name the Chinese version of his book “币安人生,” which translates to Binance Life. The founder of Binance emphasized that this title is not related to any meme tokens or listings. He stated that he embraces meme culture and likes the word because it is catchy for him personally.

The memoir will be released in 4-6 weeks, with English and Chinese versions published simultaneously. CZ chose self-publishing to ramp up the timeline. Traditional publishing houses would require substantially longer lead times.

Full disclosure, and just to get this out there publicly so that it's impossible to "leak". I haven't told anyone yet. Some people are making guesses. The reasoning is off, but they do hit certain areas. 👇 I might name the Chinese version of my book/memoir "币安人生". This is… https://t.co/azMlFFmMoO — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) January 8, 2026

All proceeds CZ receives from the book will go to charity. He stated he is not trying to make money from the memoir. The English title of the autobiography will likely be completely different and has not been decided yet.

The book is expected to cover regulation, insider information, and personal experiences. Given CZ’s stature, the memoir could provide insight into the cryptocurrency industry’s development. The self-published format allows CZ to maintain complete editorial control over content and timing.

Binance Life meme coin surged to $500M in October

The Binance Life meme coin was created on October 4, 2025, through the Four.Meme launchpad on BNB Smart Chain. Market capitalization surged from several hundred thousand dollars to over $500 million within days.

There was no explicit endorsement from CZ to drive the first rally. On October 9-11, 2025, direct clarifications were issued by CZ. According to him, his tweets are not endorsements. Within hours, the value of the Binance Life token tumbled from its $500 million peak to a fraction of it. Many of the tokens that were highly correlated to it fell in value by as much as 60-95%.

Market speculation linked book title to token launch

On January 8, a user named Lana posted an analysis suggesting Binance launched the Binance Life token for spot trading at a sensitive timing node. The theory proposed that the exchange was countering Solana’s recent growth by rerouting attention to BNB Smart Chain.

The user speculated CZ might title his autobiography “Binance Life,” which would elevate the narrative for the token. The theory suggested this approach would curb endless shilling of micro-cap tokens while propping up BSC’s consensus leader.

CZ’s January 8 clarification directly addressed this speculation. He stated the book title has no connection to meme coins. The Binance founder wanted to get this information out publicly to prevent “leaks” or continued speculation. CZ noted some people were making guesses with reasoning that was off.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.