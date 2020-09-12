Like it is popularly said in many American movies, the United States does not negotiate with terrorists.

The assertion worked for Southern American Argentina recently. The country was held to ransom by some cyberthieves, however, authorities handled the situation without faults.

Argentina’s national migration agency was the governmental body under attack. The cyberthieves forced them to shut down operations for a while after they gained control of computer networks and data of the offices.

The cyberthieves also after gaining control encrypted these files and demanded for Bitcoin before the governmental body re-gains access.

“Pay in Bitcoin or pay in lost data” appeared to be the motto of the cyberthieves. The country, however, resisted standing its ground and refused to budge in the face of terrorism.

Reportedly, the attack was contained according to regulators.

What happened? Argentina vs Cyberthieves

Argentina’s National Directorate of Migration in a statement published last month revealed that they were under a cyber attack and some of their services have been disrupted including border control.

El Sistema Integral de Captura Migratoria (SICaM) que opera en los pasos internacionales se vio particularmente afectado, lo que ocasionó retrasos en el ingreso y egreso al territorio nacional. — Migraciones (@Migraciones_AR) August 27, 2020

The national directorate said that the Integrated Migration Capture System (SICaM) used to facilitate international crossings was “particularly affected” by the attack, causing disruption to entries and exits in and out of the country.

However, they said that critical infrastructures of the agency were not affected and the hackers were not able to access personal or corporate information managed by them.

Authorities are still investigating the attack to know the source and those behind it, however, local reports in Argentina have said the attack was conducted by a group of Netwalker ransomware hackers.

Reportedly, other threats were also sent to the Migration directorates instructing them not to try and decrypt the files as they might be damaged and made impossible to recover.

Previous cyber attacks on government bodies

The attack on Argentina’s National Directorate of Migration would not mark as the first cyber attack on a governmental body.

Previously countries like Norway , US, Canada have all been attacked one way or another.

Weeks back, Norway’s Parliament announced they were subject to a cyber attack. Email accounts of staffs and members of the Norway’s Labor Party were hacked in the process.

US also are currently investigating interference in their coming election by Russians.