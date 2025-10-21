Chinese chipmaker CXMT plans Q1 2026 IPO at $42.12 billion valuation

ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) is on its way to a 300 billion yuan ($42.12 billion) valuation if it successfully lists on Shanghai’s STAR market and raises as much as $5.6 billion in its upcoming IPO.

With AI demand tightening global DRAM supplies and ongoing geopolitical tensions, CXMT’s debut could become a significant step in China’s semiconductor ambitions.

CXMT is preparing for one of China’s biggest listings

The Chinese memory chipmaker, ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), has announced its plans for one of China’s biggest semiconductor listings yet, with plans to raise as much as 40 billion yuan ($5.6 billion) in an initial public offering on Shanghai’s STAR market early next year.

The listing could value the company at up to 300 billion yuan ($42.12 billion), according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

CXMT was founded with state support in 2016 and has become an important part of China’s ambition to be self-sufficient in the memory chips market, which is historically dominated by Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology.

The company, based in Hefei, is China’s leading manufacturer of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, which are essential for smartphones, computers, and increasingly, artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Two of the sources said CXMT could unveil its IPO prospectus as early as November, though they cautioned that the final offer and valuation may change depending on the market. A third source indicated the company is currently targeting a $5.6 billion fundraising target.

Chinese semiconductor shares have witnessed a surge this year, with the CSI CN Semiconductor Index up nearly 49% year-to-date. The surge is due to the growing investor enthusiasm for domestic chipmakers as Beijing focuses on technological independence amid intensifying U.S. export controls.

CXMT’s parent company entered China’s regulatory “counselling process” for the IPO in July. The company has reportedly gotten China International Capital Corporation (CICC) and CSC Financial, which are both state-owned investment banks, to manage the offering.

Domestic Chinese firms close the DRAM gap

CXMT is investing heavily in advanced DRAM technologies, particularly high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which is a specialized chip crucial for powering AI accelerators like Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs).

Such chips are critical to the ongoing AI boom, which is driving a massive demand for computing power worldwide. With U.S. export restrictions imposed in late 2024 to cut off China’s access to advanced HBM chips, Beijing has placed greater emphasis on developing domestic manufacturers.

“CXMT’s progress has become crucial for China’s broader AI ambitions,” Choe Jeongdong said, a senior analyst at TechInsights. “If the company succeeds in scaling HBM3 production by 2026, it could reduce China’s reliance on foreign suppliers—though it still trails SK Hynix by several years.”

According to TechInsights, CXMT’s capital expenditure reached between $6 billion and $7 billion in 2023–2024, and its spending is expected to rise by 5% in 2025 if no new U.S. sanctions are introduced.

The company is building an HBM packaging facility in Shanghai, with production expected to begin by late 2026. The initial monthly capacity is projected at 30,000 wafers, which is about one-fifth of SK Hynix’s comparable output.

CXMT plans to mass-produce fourth-generation HBM (HBM3) chips by 2026. SK Hynix, on the other hand, has already completed certification for its next-generation HBM4 chips and aims to begin mass production by the end of this year.

Micron Technology, the leading U.S. DRAM producer, recently announced plans to withdraw from China’s server chip market, two years after Beijing restricted its products from important infrastructure projects. That move could open opportunities for domestic manufacturers like CXMT.

CXMT’s IPO will serve as a major test of investor appetite for China’s goal of self-reliant semiconductor production.

If successful, CXMT’s listing would provide the company with the capital needed to scale production capacity, develop next-generation memory products, and expand AI-related chip capabilities.

“Domestic enthusiasm will be strong,” said one person familiar with the offering. “Investors see CXMT not just as a business, but as part of a national mission.”

