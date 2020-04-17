Curv Hong Kong operations have been launched after entering into a collaboration Crypto Garage of Japan. Curv is an institutional custody services firm with a firm footing in the Asian market. Both companies will jointly focus on expanding their operations in the Asian region.

The growing interest of crypto companies in South East Asian countries are signaling higher demand for digital assets. The number of crypto exchanges and their daily trading volumes are also higher in Asia.

Curv Hong Kong office launch is part of the Asian expansion strategy

Itay Malinger, the chief executive officer of Curv, said that the firm is helping crypto exchanges achieve self-sufficiency in terms of custody when it comes to digital assets. The multi-party computation (MPC) technology offered by Curv will be critical to help the crypto exchanges. The Asian region has more exchanges that follow self-custody practices, and the area is well known for its higher of crypto to per capita ratio compared to the rest of the world.

Crypto interest in the Asian region has increased significantly since the past few months. Curv Hong Kong office launch is simply following this trend. Crypto Garage is currently working on SETTLENET, which is an atomic settlement platform. The non-custodial platform will offer instantaneous settlements for smart contracts. It is also reportedly building a privacy-focused Liquid Network for Blockstream.

The collaboration will see a boost in the self-custody services

Justin Dhingra of Crypto Garage says that the MPC approach is highly beneficial in the custody environment. The private key is not stored in one place and instead split across many sites. This creates a highly secure environment from a security standpoint.

The transfer of assets often involves a third-party custodian. Curv’s settlement platform will offer the ability to self-sustain the settlements. Malinger states that Crypto Garage’s settlement solutions are being routed via Liquid Network for higher efficiency, speed, and security. Prior to the Curv Hong Kong office launch, it entered into multiple strategic partners in Japan. It will be able to leverage them to expand its operations in the Asian region.