Listen to the Cryptopolitan interview of Ethbox founders, Lukas Schiefer, Lukas Pratschner, and Paul Simone, as they describe the smart contract-based digital escrow service that prevents the risk of loss while sending cryptocurrency.

The founders were overwhelmed by the positive response of the community during the launching of its EBOX token in an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on March 25. More products and partnerships are expected in the coming days as ethbox integrates with other blockchains. One sees a bright future for crypto with ethbox.

Supporting ethbox will bolster the implementation of an innovative solution to completely alleviate any risk of loss while sending cryptocurrency. Transactions will be secured by incorporating encrypted two factor authentication into the puzzle.