Crypto Venture Capitalists Make a Comeback Amid Market Rally

Crypto Venture Capitalist

Contents
1. Aquarius Venture Capital Firm Announces $600M Liquidity Fund
2. Securitize raises $47 M in Venture Capital Funding
3. Puffer Finance secures $18 M in Series A funding
In this post:

  • Aquarius, a crypto venture firm, announced in May the launch of a $600 million liquidity fund focused on blockchain foundations.
  • The fund is meant to help blockchain companies boost on-chain liquidity for their projects.
  • Crypto venture capital funding has surpassed $1 billion two months in a row this year.

The Aquarius crypto venture capital firm just announced $600 million set aside for its liquidity fund. The announcement comes just weeks after Securitize raised $47 million in funding led by BlackRock. 

Crypto-related VC funding has started to emerge, begging the question: are we witnessing a new crypto VC funding comeback that could rival the famous 2018 Initial Coin Offering (ICO) boom?

Crypto VC funding clocked over $1 billion in April this year in over 160 investment rounds, making it the second consecutive month that crypto VC raised over a billion US dollars. Earlier in March, cryptocurrency Venture Capital recorded $1.09 billion.

Aquarius Venture Capital Firm Announces $600M Liquidity Fund

Lin Yang’s Venture Capital firm, Aquarius, launched a $600 million multi-strategy liquidity fund. The fund is set aside to assist blockchain projects and companies raise on-chain liquidity.

Also Read: Crypto Venture Capital Firm, 1kx Raises $75M

In an exclusive statement to Cointelegraph, an Aquarius staff highlighted the fund is backed by several big players in the industry, including Bitrise Capital, Top miners, influencers, and more.

The $600 million fund is focused primarily on blockchain infrastructure, DeFi, Artificial Intelligence, BTC network as well as data projects.

Securitize raises $47 M in Venture Capital Funding

At the beginning of the month, Blackrock led Securitize to secure $47 million in strategic funding. Paxos and Circle also contributed the funds raised as shareholding investors.

Also Read: SBI Investment Invests in Securitize

BlackRock views its investment in Securitize as a step forward in advancing the adoption of digital assets. BlackRock views the investment as a stepping stone towards developing proper digital strategies to help meet future client needs.

Puffer Finance secures $18 M in Series A funding

Puffer Finance also secured $18 million in April from Venture Capital firms like Coinbase and Kraken. The funding was meant to help the liquid staking protocol successfully launch its mainnet.

The Puffer Finance mainnet launch reportedly reduces initial capital requirements to 1 ETH for Ethereum validators.

The crypto venture capital funding spree appears to be making a solid comeback this year, mimicking the 2018 bull run, which saw the highest-ever boom of ICOs. Will this comeback surpass the 2018 ICO boom?

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

