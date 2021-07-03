TL;DR Breakdown

• Sigmax.io launches predictive software that will help crypto traders.

• Cryptocurrency traders can trade fiat-fiat in the new Sigmax.io software.

Automated trading has been around for a couple of decades, but it is not until now that it has been given priority. Crypto traders can take advantage of this predictive system and more with the Sigmax.io Trading Bot.

Initially, the commercial bots had flaws, but today, their technology has been improved. This technology is suitable for traders who want to join the crypto market and are inexperienced.

Sigmax.io project for crypto traders

Sigmax.io Company has released trading software that will benefit cryptocurrency traders shortly. This project starts at the beginning of the year, and to date, it has been significantly advanced. Sigmax.io was motivated by the cryptocurrencies to rise, especially Bitcoin, which reached its all-time high of $64000.

Although the questions are varied, the trading bot launched by the company sounds promising to novice investors. This could be good for the cryptocurrency market, which is in a downtrend. Bitcoin plunged below $30000 in May.

What does the Sigmax.io trading bot offer?

Crypto traders must remember what objective Sigmax.io wants to achieve with their project. This trading bot serves as an arbitrage tool to invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. This causes the crypto market to open up for many investors anywhere in the world.

With the software, crypto traders can exchange their crypto simultaneously. It will even connect with over 20 encryption platforms widely used in the world. In this way, the investor can compare the cryptocurrency price and determine if it is time to negotiate.

This software will use a practical and simple trading strategy so the investor can understand it. In theory, the trading bot will use the basic trading technique, buy low and sell at the highest price. But to complete this objective, you need a predictive tool.

The Sigmax.io program will support all popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, etc. It will also be compatible with fiat currencies such as the dollar and the euro. In this way, cryptocurrency traders can buy their tokens whenever they want using their TDC or p2p.

But the trading bot will also allow you to exchange fiat for fiat if you are in another country. The merchant can convert his national currency to dollars to buy Bitcoins or other cryptos. This trading technique is similar to those used by crypto platforms such as Binance and local Bitcoin.

The cryptocurrency software will be free, it has low deposit fees, and the predictive system is easy to use. Traders in Europe and the United States may be interested in this new cryptocurrency platform. However, there is still no exact release date.