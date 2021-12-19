TL; DR Breakdown

Businessman swindle investors of $140 million

Badoer used his Aidos Kuneen token to carry out the crypto scam

Investors urge the Central bank to intervene

Over the last few years, there has been a massive amount of crypto scam reports all across the crypto sector. These activities and crimes have seen investors and traders alike lose millions in funds since the start of this year. In another crypto scam, investors and traders have lost about $140 million to the hosts of the Aidos Kuneen token.

The crypto scam was carried out with the Aidos Kuneen token

In the report coming out of Kenya, the brain behind the digital asset, Ricardo Badoer, is currently answering allegations linking him with the crimes. Badoer, who owns a football club, has been pointed out as the main figure behind the crime, with reports claiming that he has continued to hold on to assets belonging to investors.



Another charge brought against the businessman in the crypto scam case is that he has continued to threaten and harass investors, speaking out with the police. Reports also claimed that Badoer has continued to evade investors’ messages on diverse social media platforms to inquire about the issue.

According to an anonymous source giving key details into the crypto scam, most of the investors involved in the saga are Japanese. The user said that Badoer does not allow an allegation or inquiry into the chain of events to see the light of the day before he blocks them on his Telegram group or Twitter.

Investors urge the central bank to intervene

With the events still unfolding, most users have said that the businessman is looking for ways to revitalize a project that is already falling apart. Investors involved in the project are now urging the premier bank in the country to intervene in the issue. Also, a local news station in Kenya, Kahawa Tungu, has said that it has some incriminating documents that regulators and authorities can use to nail Badoer in its possession.



However, it points out that its source is anonymous and must remain if they intend to get all the inside information. Aside from his woes regarding the crypto scam, the businessman is generally facing a tough time. A recent report said that Badoer currently owes most of the staff and players at his football club and other expenses.