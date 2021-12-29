TL;DR Breakdown

• The mayor of Miami was the main driver of Crypto salaries in the US.

• The United States has become one of the main countries taking advantage of the crypto boom.

The cryptocurrency boom is reaching new levels by touching on salaries in any country and the United States. The millennial generation wants to receive payments in cryptos. This is motivated by the opinions of the mayor’s Miami and New York.

Crypto trading is quite a novelty in the US and has grown gradually since the second quarter of the year. This mass adoption in South America occurred after China banned crypto trading and mining.

Payments in crypto could bring many benefits

For more than a century, company payments have stood out for being in fiduciary currency. However, with almost a decade since cryptocurrencies arrived, it is possible to think of a more attractive payment alternative. Cryptos are part of the new financial model, and crypto salaries are part of these advances.

Since Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum came to the eyes of American companies, it has been decided to switch payroll to Fiat and more to crypto. In this way, the company avoids paying taxes and offers its employees a more accessible payment option. Emphasize that crypto salaries could give passive earnings to employees who mint the tokens in their wallets.

These crypto payments gain priority among real estate agents, programmers, network designers, marketing managers, among other types of people who hold dominant positions in the 21st century.

Crypto salaries among American athletes and politicians

Although Crypto salaries are visible to public and private employees in the United States, they could also be linked to athletes and politicians. Many athletes have received their first payments in crypto, although it is not specified in which token.

Among the politicians who seek to bridge the gap between crypto payments against fiat are Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, and Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City. On the other hand, Jane Custer, the mayor of Tampa, could also accept the first crypto payment next year.

These crypto salaries are likely to be set in Bitcoin because it is the highest-cap cryptocurrency on the virtual market and also because it is the oldest. If so, athletes and politicians could set their annual salary to over 1 BTC, which would be about $47,945 at today’s price.

So far, the SEC has not ruled on payroll payments in crypto, but it would most likely accept this operation. The United States promises to take full advantage of crypto, and perhaps with these new decentralized payments, it will intensify its commitment to the market. These measures will come as cryptocurrencies are used more frequently in the payments of services, real estate, and even as a source of commerce.